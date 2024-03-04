Saanich Teams Shine at AAA Girls' Provincial Basketball, SMUS Secures Silver

At the AAA girls' provincial basketball competition, which concluded on March 2 at the Langley Events Centre, Saanich-based teams showcased their prowess, with St. Michaels University School (SMUS) and Reynolds Roadrunners leading the charge towards the podium games. SMUS clinched a hard-fought silver, while the Roadrunners narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth.

Advertisment

Strong Start Leads SMUS to Silver

St. Michaels University School dominated the tournament from the outset, securing decisive victories against Little Flower Academy and W.L. Seaton. Their journey to the gold-medal game was marked by a nail-biting semi-final against the South Kamloops Titans, which they won 55-54, thanks to a late free throw. Despite a valiant effort in an overtime thriller, SMUS fell short against Brookswood, finishing with a silver medal in a 69-63 loss.

Reynolds Roadrunners' Quest for Bronze

Advertisment

The Reynolds Roadrunners opened their campaign with a convincing win over Sa-Hali, followed by a victory against M.E.I. in the quarterfinals. However, their journey towards gold was halted by Brookswood, the eventual champions, in the semifinals. In the bronze medal game, the Roadrunners faced South Kamloops, where they suffered a 55-40 defeat, finishing fourth in the province.

Local Rivalry and Notable Performances

In 4A action, Greater Victoria teams Claremont and Oak Bay showed resilience after initial setbacks. Oak Bay, after a loss to Yale, rebounded with a win against North Peace, setting the stage for a local derby against Claremont. Oak Bay emerged victorious in this encounter, finishing 10th overall. In AA competition, Lambrick Park displayed a commendable performance, overcoming challenges to finish 11th in the province.

As the curtains fell on this year's AAA girls' provincial basketball competition, the achievements of Saanich teams, particularly SMUS and the Reynolds Roadrunners, have been a source of local pride. Their journey through the tournament not only highlighted their skill and determination but also set the stage for future talents to aspire towards. While the quest for gold remains unfulfilled for now, the silver and the spirited performances have undoubtedly laid a solid foundation for next year's contenders.