S. Korea's LPGA Drought Continues: Lee Mi-hyang's 3rd Place Finish at Ford Championship

Seven tournaments into the 2024 LPGA Tour season, South Korea's renowned dominance in women's golf seems to be waning, with the country yet to celebrate a tournament winner. Lee Mi-hyang emerged as the top South Korean contender at the Ford Championship in Gilbert, Arizona, tying for third place with a score of 17-under 271, underlining the nation's ongoing struggle for a tour victory.

Unprecedented Drought

South Korea's absence from the winner's circle this far into the season is an unusual scenario, reminiscent of 2014 when the country awaited its first season win until the 14th tournament. Lee Mi-hyang's performance in Arizona, where she finished just three strokes behind champion Nelly Korda of the United States, highlights the competitive challenges South Korean players are facing on the international stage. Despite shooting a commendable four-under 68 in the final round, Lee's effort was not enough to secure the top spot, with a bogey at the 15th proving costly.

Top Performers Struggle to Clinch Victory

Another South Korean player, Kim Hyo-joo, who was in contention for the lead, ultimately tied for eighth place at 16-under after a final round of 71. Kim's performance included a disappointing four-putt double bogey on the 11th, which significantly hampered her chances of victory. Both Lee and Kim have recorded two top-10 finishes this season, yet the quest for a tournament win continues. The 2024 season marks a stark contrast to 2023 when four South Korean players combined for five victories, underscoring the current struggle to replicate past successes.

Looking Ahead

As the LPGA season progresses, the pressure mounts for South Korean players to break the winless streak and reclaim their position at the forefront of women's golf. The Ford Championship's outcome serves as a reminder of the stiff competition and the thin margins that define success and disappointment in professional golf. With talent and determination on their side, South Korean athletes will undoubtedly continue their pursuit of victory, aiming to end the drought and restore their nation's proud golfing legacy.