Ryu Hyun-jin Reflects on KBO Debut Challenges, Vows Improvement

After a challenging season debut with the Hanwha Eagles, former MLB all-star Ryu Hyun-jin has pinpointed poor command and nerves as the primary reasons for his performance. Pitching against the LG Twins in Seoul, Ryu surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks in just 3 2/3 innings. Despite the setback, Ryu is committed to refining his game for future outings.

Command Over Velocity

Ryu, who re-signed with the Eagles after an 11-year stint in Major League Baseball, struggled to find his rhythm on the mound. Despite a fastball that reached 150 kph, Ryu's pitch location suffered, particularly with his secondary pitches in the later innings. "This game reminded me how important command is for pitchers," Ryu stated, acknowledging that his fastball's velocity was less significant than his ability to control the game.

Learning Experience

Ryu treated the game as a learning opportunity, aiming to become more efficient with his pitch count in future matches. He also expressed his appreciation for the LG Twins players, who showed him respect before the game, highlighting the camaraderie and sportsmanship within the league. Ryu's determination to improve and adapt is a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the sport.

Looking Ahead

The pitcher's homecoming has generated significant attention and expectations from fans and analysts alike. With the season just beginning, Ryu's resolve to refine his pitching strategy and command could play a crucial role in the Hanwha Eagles' performance. His experience in MLB and previous success in KBO position him as a player to watch as the season unfolds.