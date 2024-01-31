Rylee May: Brownstown Central High School's Youth of the Month Embarks on Pre-Law Journey

Rylee May, a senior at Brownstown Central High School, has been acknowledged by the Brownstown Exchange Club as January's Youth of the Month. The prestigious award was conferred by the club's President, Miko McRoy, and esteemed member Kevin Gwin.

Academic and Athletic Excellence

May, the daughter of Reed and Joann May, has distinguished herself not only academically but also in the realm of sports. As an active softball player and team captain, she has garnered numerous accolades including the most valuable player, mental attitude, leading hitter, and has also been named in the all-Mid-Southern Conference team and The Tribune's all-county softball team.

Commitment to Community

Further demonstrating her commitment to her school community, May has been actively involved in the Booster Club as an academic representative and the Letterman's Club. Her leadership skills are further highlighted by her role as the president of the National Honor Society.

Academic Honors

In addition to her extracurricular accomplishments, May has achieved the highest academic honor of being named class valedictorian. Her dedication to excellence in both academics and athletics sets a commendable example for her peers.

As she looks towards the future, Rylee May plans to attend the University of Alabama. There, she aims to pursue a pre-law track by majoring in criminal justice. This next step in her academic journey reflects May's ambition and commitment to utilize her skills and talents to make a meaningful impact on society.