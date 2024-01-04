en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ryan Swartz’s Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Ryan Swartz’s Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory

Sophomore forward Ryan Swartz delivered an unforgettable performance in the recent Division I game, pushing Portsmouth High boys basketball team to a 63-47 victory against Manchester Central. Swartz, scoring a career-high 25 points and securing 11 rebounds, has emerged as an influential figure on the court, demonstrating his unique talent and crucial role in Portsmouth’s success.

Emerging Talent

Swartz, who split his time between junior varsity and varsity during his freshman year, has been a powerhouse alongside senior guard Miles de Iongh. De Iongh, who contributed 10 points and five rebounds in the recent game, lauds Swartz’s abilities and predicts him becoming an all-state player. Swartz’s performance in holiday tournament games has been instrumental in honing his rhythm and boosting his confidence.

Key to Portsmouth’s Success

Portsmouth’s coach, Tyrece Gibbs, also acknowledges Swartz’s exceptional contribution. He commends Swartz for his hard work and discerns him as vital to the team’s progress. The coach also notes Swartz’s improved shooting range, which has been pivotal in Portsmouth maintaining their early lead in games. Teammates Jackson Jones, Isaiah Reis, Princeton Daniel, Zavier Lampert, and Aidan Thomas also made significant contributions, supporting Portsmouth’s undefeated status.

Manchester Central’s Struggle

Despite a strong third-quarter comeback, Manchester Central couldn’t overcome Portsmouth’s early lead. Central’s coach, Sudi Lett, recognized his team’s first-half struggles and the energy expended in the unsuccessful catch-up. As Portsmouth sails undefeated, Manchester Central is left to face upcoming challenges, including a high-stakes game against Exeter.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
27 seconds ago
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
Following a successful 11-season run with the Wildcats, East Allegheny’s head football coach Dom Pecora has officially announced his resignation. Citing family commitments as the key reason for his decision, Pecora leaves behind a legacy that saw the team soar to new heights under his stewardship. Dom Pecora’s Legacy at East Allegheny Over the course
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
1 min ago
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
2 mins ago
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
42 seconds ago
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
44 seconds ago
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
1 min ago
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
26 seconds
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
27 seconds
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
42 seconds
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
44 seconds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
1 min
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
1 min
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
1 min
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
2 mins
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
2 mins
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app