en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa’s Future Athletes Through Innovative Training

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa’s Future Athletes Through Innovative Training

Ryan Smith, the Texan-born founder of Innovative Athletic Sports Performance (IAP) in Urbandale, has emerged as a significant figure in youth athletic development in Iowa.

A former collegiate football player, Smith’s aspirations for a professional career were abruptly halted by a diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Yet, he turned this setback into a launching pad for his true calling: training and mentoring young athletes.

Smith’s Unique Approach

At IAP, Smith’s approach isn’t merely about honing sport-specific skills. It’s about enhancing the overall athleticism and nurturing the holistic development of each athlete.

His commitment transcends the physical training boundaries, extending to emotional support and even attending his athletes’ games. This dedicated approach has made him an integral part of the athletes’ support system.

Impact on Iowa’s Sports Community

Smith’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. IAP’s growth has been largely organic, powered by word-of-mouth in the local sports community.

This growth has brought top local talents like Xavier Nwankpa from Iowa, Kadyn Proctor from Alabama, and Abu Sama from Iowa State into the IAP fold. Smith’s striking story of resilience and his profound impact on the community have earned him a coveted spot amongst the Des Moines Register’s People to Watch in 2024.

Smith’s vision for IAP extends beyond its current success. He plans to further expand the organization, continuing to positively influence Iowa’s athletes and reinforce IAP’s standing as a beacon of excellence in youth athletic development.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab Universities Release 2024 Handbooks, Offering Insights to Farming Sectors

By Dil Bar Irshad

119th Advance Railway Course Delegates Discuss PTAP Improvements at EAD Meeting

By Rizwan Shah

Ireland's Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government's Green Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tap ...
@Crime · 6 mins
South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tap ...
heart comment 0
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights
Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi’s Private Education; Advocates Drama School

By Salman Akhtar

Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advocates Drama School
Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
32 seconds
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
38 seconds
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
45 seconds
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
55 seconds
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
58 seconds
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
1 min
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
1 min
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
1 min
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
1 min
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app