Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa’s Future Athletes Through Innovative Training

Ryan Smith, the Texan-born founder of Innovative Athletic Sports Performance (IAP) in Urbandale, has emerged as a significant figure in youth athletic development in Iowa.

A former collegiate football player, Smith’s aspirations for a professional career were abruptly halted by a diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Yet, he turned this setback into a launching pad for his true calling: training and mentoring young athletes.

Smith’s Unique Approach

At IAP, Smith’s approach isn’t merely about honing sport-specific skills. It’s about enhancing the overall athleticism and nurturing the holistic development of each athlete.

His commitment transcends the physical training boundaries, extending to emotional support and even attending his athletes’ games. This dedicated approach has made him an integral part of the athletes’ support system.

Impact on Iowa’s Sports Community

Smith’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. IAP’s growth has been largely organic, powered by word-of-mouth in the local sports community.

This growth has brought top local talents like Xavier Nwankpa from Iowa, Kadyn Proctor from Alabama, and Abu Sama from Iowa State into the IAP fold. Smith’s striking story of resilience and his profound impact on the community have earned him a coveted spot amongst the Des Moines Register’s People to Watch in 2024.

Smith’s vision for IAP extends beyond its current success. He plans to further expand the organization, continuing to positively influence Iowa’s athletes and reinforce IAP’s standing as a beacon of excellence in youth athletic development.