Ryan Reynolds’ Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC

Former Premier League footballer, Steven Fletcher, has opened up about his decision to join Welsh club Wrexham AFC, and the unexpected role Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds played in it. Reynolds, known for his roles in films like ‘Deadpool’, is a co-owner of the club alongside his business partner, Rob McElhenney. Fletcher, who boasts an impressive tally of 53 goals in the Premier League with clubs like Burnley, Wolves, and Sunderland, was already contemplating making Wrexham his next football home. However, a personal phone call from Reynolds tipped the scales in the club’s favour.

Fletcher’s Confidence Boost

According to Fletcher, the call from Reynolds came from an unknown number based out of Los Angeles. The conversation, as Fletcher recalls, gave him an unexpected confidence boost that settled any lingering doubts he had about joining Wrexham AFC. Reynolds’ personal interest and discussion about the team’s vision were enough to convince the seasoned footballer that Wrexham was indeed the right move.

Wrexham AFC’s Resurgence

Despite facing financial challenges, Reynolds and McElhenney have been tirelessly working to lift Wrexham AFC’s fortunes. Their efforts began to bear fruit last season when the team made a successful return to the English Football League (EFL). This season, Fletcher has been instrumental in maintaining the club’s strong position in League Two. His recent exploits include a hat-trick in a game that led Wrexham to a resounding 4-1 victory over Barrow.

Adding a Touch of Hollywood Glamour

The involvement of Reynolds and McElhenney in Wrexham AFC has not only brought in much-needed investment but also an unmistakable touch of Hollywood glamour to the club. Fletcher acknowledges this and seems to thoroughly enjoy being part of the team at this exciting juncture in his career. The surrealness of having a Hollywood actor as a club owner has certainly added an extra layer of enthusiasm for the players and fans alike.