Sports

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Accepts Emmy Amid ‘Deadpool 3’ Production Pause

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Accepts Emmy Amid ‘Deadpool 3’ Production Pause

In an unexpected turn of events, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, in his unmistakable ‘Deadpool’ persona, accepted an Emmy for the acclaimed documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’ This series, which garnered four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony, is a testament to the transformative power of sports and the resilience of the local community. The acceptance video, which has since gone viral, featured Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney expressing their gratitude to Wrexham.

A Thank You Note Like No Other

The unconventional acceptance speech struck a chord globally, with Reynolds humorously referring to his wife, Blake Lively, as ‘Mr. Lively.’ Furthermore, the actor turned entrepreneur promised good conduct for the upcoming ‘Deadpool’ movie. ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a heartwarming documentation of the story of Wrexham AFC. This Welsh football club, once struggling, found new hope and potential after being purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney.

‘Deadpool 3’ On Pause

In closely related news, the production of ‘Deadpool 3′ has been temporarily brought to a standstill due to industry-wide writers’ and actors’ strikes. The film, helmed by Shawn Levy, had been in the middle of principal photography when the strike took place. Reynolds, who has become synonymous with the character of Deadpool, is set to reprise his beloved role, with Hugh Jackman also making a return as Wolverine.

What’s Next for Deadpool?

Other series regulars are also expected to join the cast, keeping fans on tenterhooks regarding potential plot twists and surprises. The production is projected to resume once fair agreements are reached to end the strikes. The much-anticipated ‘Deadpool 3’ has been scheduled for release on July 26th, raising speculations about which characters from Fox’s X-Men universe might make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As discussions continue, the world waits with bated breath to see what’s next for Deadpool and his motley crew.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

