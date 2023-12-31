en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Reynolds and McElhenney Honor Wrexham AFC Steward with Heartfelt Tribute

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
Reynolds and McElhenney Honor Wrexham AFC Steward with Heartfelt Tribute

In a touching tribute, Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds, and fellow actor and co-owner Rob McElhenney, mourned the loss of Roger Lloyd, a devoted steward who served the club for a remarkable 48 years. The heartfelt condolences came after Lloyd’s untimely death, following a sudden illness on Christmas Eve, barely a day after stewarding his final game.

Community Mourns the Loss

Responding to a Twitter post by Gavin, Lloyd’s son-in-law, who had tagged the actors, Reynolds expressed his sorrow with a heartbroken emoji and recognition of Lloyd’s 48-year tenure with the club. McElhenney, too, offered his condolences and pledged his support for a tribute during a game. The loss resonated among fans and colleagues alike, with many taking to social media to share their memories of Lloyd, lauding his kindness and enduring contribution to the club.

Wrexham AFC Under Reynolds and McElhenney

Under Reynolds and McElhenney’s stewardship, Wrexham AFC has witnessed a renewed sense of hope and success. The club’s achievements include clinching the National League title and ending a 15-year hiatus from the English Football League. The duo’s deep involvement in the club and the city of Wrexham have had a positive ripple effect, both economically and socially. This has been palpable in the warm community reception, the Disney docu-series Welcome To Wrexham, and the star-studded guest list featuring celebrities like Will Ferrell.

An Economic Boost for the City

Their presence has also contributed to a surge in interest in the area, reflected in improved housing market statistics. The local economy has reaped benefits from the increased attention, resulting in a more affordable housing market and a revitalized sense of community pride.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons

By Salman Khan

22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortune ...
@NFL · 15 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortune ...
heart comment 0
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Salman Khan

NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick’s Reign

By Salman Khan

Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Arsenal’s Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat

By Salman Khan

Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
St. Thomas University’s ‘A Winter’s Play’: Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging

By Salman Khan

St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
28 seconds
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
2 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
3 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
4 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
5 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
6 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
7 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
7 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
8 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
25 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
25 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
39 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
53 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app