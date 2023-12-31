Reynolds and McElhenney Honor Wrexham AFC Steward with Heartfelt Tribute

In a touching tribute, Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds, and fellow actor and co-owner Rob McElhenney, mourned the loss of Roger Lloyd, a devoted steward who served the club for a remarkable 48 years. The heartfelt condolences came after Lloyd’s untimely death, following a sudden illness on Christmas Eve, barely a day after stewarding his final game.

Community Mourns the Loss

Responding to a Twitter post by Gavin, Lloyd’s son-in-law, who had tagged the actors, Reynolds expressed his sorrow with a heartbroken emoji and recognition of Lloyd’s 48-year tenure with the club. McElhenney, too, offered his condolences and pledged his support for a tribute during a game. The loss resonated among fans and colleagues alike, with many taking to social media to share their memories of Lloyd, lauding his kindness and enduring contribution to the club.

Wrexham AFC Under Reynolds and McElhenney

Under Reynolds and McElhenney’s stewardship, Wrexham AFC has witnessed a renewed sense of hope and success. The club’s achievements include clinching the National League title and ending a 15-year hiatus from the English Football League. The duo’s deep involvement in the club and the city of Wrexham have had a positive ripple effect, both economically and socially. This has been palpable in the warm community reception, the Disney docu-series Welcome To Wrexham, and the star-studded guest list featuring celebrities like Will Ferrell.

An Economic Boost for the City

Their presence has also contributed to a surge in interest in the area, reflected in improved housing market statistics. The local economy has reaped benefits from the increased attention, resulting in a more affordable housing market and a revitalized sense of community pride.