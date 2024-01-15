Ryan Nemeth Aims for Serious Wrestling Career; Dolph Ziggler Surprises at TNA

Ryan Nemeth, a recognized name in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently shared his career aspirations and experiences during an enlightening conversation on Busted Open Radio. Nemeth, acknowledged for his comedic prowess in the wrestling ring, voiced his ambition to break free from the mould of a comedy wrestler. He stressed his eagerness to prove himself as a serious athletic contender.

Nemeth's Experience at Wrestle Kingdom

Reflecting on his stint at Wrestle Kingdom, Nemeth considered it a pivotal turning point in his career. The event provided him an ideal platform to showcase his capabilities outside the comedy genre, allowing the global wrestling audience to perceive him in a new, non-comedic, light. He remains optimistic about the future, hoping to explore the more earnest facets of his wrestling abilities, given the right opportunity.

Nemeth's Brother Dolph Ziggler's Surprising Move

In a related development, Ryan Nemeth's brother, Nic Nemeth, better known as Dolph Ziggler in wrestling circles, made a surprise appearance at the TNA Hard to Kill pay per view held recently. This unexpected move comes following his release from WWE in September. During the event, Dolph Ziggler shocked fans by attacking Moose and revealing a TNA shirt, hinting at his new allegiance.

New Signings and Revival of TNA

Further stirring the wrestling world, TNA, which had been dormant for over six years, announced the signing of Xia Brookside to a multi-year contract. Hard to Kill marked the first pay-per-view event under the TNA name since its hiatus, signaling a significant revival for the wrestling company.