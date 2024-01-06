en English
Sports

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney: A Potential Boxing Showdown on the Horizon

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Feathers fly in the boxing world as a potential professional showdown between boxers Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney gains traction, fueled by their recent social media exchanges. The prospect of a seventh encounter between these two, alluding to their amateur fights where each claimed three wins against the other, has set the stage for an intense and highly-anticipated match.

A History of Rivalry

Known for his knockout power and substantial social media presence, Garcia expressed his eagerness to face Haney following indecisive negotiations with WBA junior welterweight titleholder Rollie Romero. This isn’t the first time the two have crossed paths – their history dates back to their amateur days, with each boxer claiming victory three times.

Contrasting Styles

Devin Haney, the current WBC junior welterweight champion, is renowned for his precision and smooth style in the ring. These attributes were prominently showcased when he defeated Regis Prograis. Despite Garcia’s popularity and power, Haney is perceived as the likely favorite due to his recent performances. He has been dominating the lightweight division and demonstrating power at a higher weight class, marking him as a formidable opponent for Garcia.

The Buzz Builds

A professional bout between Garcia and Haney promises not only to be lucrative but also a crowd-puller given their history and contrasting styles. Although the potential fight remains unconfirmed as negotiations continue, the anticipation is palpable. Fans and the boxing community alike eagerly await the possibility of a match that could redefine both boxers’ legacies.

The inclusion of Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia’s promoter, and Floyd Mayweather, rumored to be Garcia’s mentor, adds another layer of intrigue to the potential fight. As the boxing world watches with bated breath, the stage is set for a showdown that could be a game-changer.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

