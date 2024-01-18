Ryan Edmondson leaves Carlisle United for Australian Adventure

Ryan Edmondson, the 22-year-old footballer who has previously worn the jersey of Carlisle United, has chosen to take his career in a new direction, down under, in Australia. Having joined Carlisle United in June 2022 after his departure from Leeds, Edmondson's decision to leave the club comes as a surprise to many.

Edmondson's New Chapter

Edmondson is set to join the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, under the leadership of Mark Jackson. Jackson, a former Leeds player and coach, has had a long-standing professional relationship with Edmondson, having worked together at Thorp Arch. The prospect of the young footballer joining the Australian team is anticipated by many.

Carlisle United's Reaction

Paul Simpson, the Carlisle United manager, shared that he came to learn of Edmondson's intention to move when it was already well underway. Indicative of the footballer's commitment to this new chapter, Simpson revealed that Edmondson had ended his lease and moved out of his apartment in Carlisle. The manager expressed that while Edmondson had been a valuable player for the club, the move did not pan out as they had hoped.

Club's Farewell to Edmondson

While the news of Edmondson's move may have come as a surprise, Carlisle United has chosen to support the player's decision. The club has agreed to release him, acknowledging his desire to continue his career in Australia. As a farewell gesture, the club has extended their best wishes for Edmondson's future endeavours. During his time at Carlisle United, Edmondson scored seven goals in 52 appearances.