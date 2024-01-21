Ryan Curatolo Triumphs at Kranji Racecourse: A Stellar Start to 2024

French jockey Ryan Curatolo has once again proved his mettle by securing a triumphant start to his 2024 campaign at Singapore's Kranji racecourse. Continuing his trend of achieving victories on his inaugural day at a new stint, Curatolo flew into the new year on a high note.

Commander Jones Conquers the Race

On January 20, Curatolo, who had previously enjoyed success on his initial rides during two previous periods at Kranji, rode the Tan Kah Soon-trained horse, Commander Jones, to victory in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race. The duo covered an impressive 1,400 meters, leaving their rivals in their wake.

A Winning Strategy or Pure Quality?

Curatolo, 31, who had shortened his Dubai tenure to start his one-year license with the Singapore Turf Club, attributed his successful start to the quality of horses he rode, rather than a specific strategy. Having won 35 times at Kranji before, this win was particularly special as his Singaporean wife, Dayle, was present to witness the victory.

Commander Jones: A Horse with Potential

Tan Kah Soon, the trainer of Commander Jones, praised the horse's improved ability to settle during races, a development attributed to previous riders Ronnie Stewart and Vitor Espindola. In the race, Commander Jones ($41) burst ahead to win, while the favorite, Smoke And Mirrors, finished second, and China Pearl came in third. Tan believes that Commander Jones has the potential to compete over longer distances in the future, hinting at a promising career ahead for the horse.