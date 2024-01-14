RWITC’s Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community

In a move that has stirred controversy within the racing community, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has issued a three-year suspension to trainer Nirad Karanjawala. Karanjawala faces allegations of allowing jockey SG Prasad to train his horses, a decision that has triggered dissatisfaction among the horse racing professionals.

Pushback from the Racing Community

Both the Western India Trainers Association (WITA) and the Jockeys Association of India (JAI) have voiced their disapproval of the suspension. The WITA argues that the RWITC’s actions undermine long-standing practices within the sport. They contend that racing is a team effort involving the horse owner, trainer, rider, and stable staff. Thus, the decision to penalize Karanjawala for allowing Prasad to assist in training appears to disregard this collaborative aspect.

JAI Expresses Concerns

Similarly, the JAI has raised concerns about the potential impact of the judgment on the morale of all license holders in the sport. They believe that such a strict action could erode the spirit of horse racing, a sport known for its camaraderie and teamwork. The association has formally expressed these worries in a letter, backing Prasad and urging the club to reconsider its decision.

Awaiting the Written Order

While the RWITC has yet to publish the written order detailing the inquiry and reasoning behind the suspension, a club official has confirmed that it will be formalized and made available in the future. In response to this, the WITA has stated that they will withhold further comment until they have reviewed the written order. They have also hinted that they may explore other options if necessary, indicating the potential for further controversy surrounding this issue.