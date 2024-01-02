Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers

Rutgers University secures a strategic acquisition as they successfully recruit Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback from the University of Minnesota, and his brother Dino Kaliakmanis, a wide receiver, to their football team. The recruitment follows the brothers’ official visits to the Rutgers campus in Piscataway, ahead of National Signing Day.

A Strong Football Heritage

Former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and his brother Dino, a wide receiver, have committed to Rutgers. Dino Kaliakmanis, a former three-star recruit, played in five games over three seasons at Minnesota without recording a reception. He will now have two years to play for the Scarlet Knights. This commitment is set to potentially boost the offensive lineup of Rutgers for the upcoming seasons.

Capitalizing on Relationships

The successful recruitment of Athan Kaliakmanis was facilitated by Rutgers’ offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and his ties to the University of Minnesota. The university leveraged this pre-existing relationship to secure Athan Kaliakmanis through the transfer portal. The commitments of the Kaliakmanis brothers were made official on social media, over two weeks after their visit to Rutgers.

Strategic Moves for Rutgers Football

As part of its strategic planning, Rutgers Football has been actively working on enhancing its roster. The recruitment of Athan and Dino Kaliakmanis is a significant part of this strategy. Rutgers is also looking to add another tight end and help on the offensive line, indicating an intent to strengthen their offensive strategy further. This comes alongside the addition of new players through the transfer portal and high school recruits, reinforcing the team’s preparation for the upcoming seasons.