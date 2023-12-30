Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson’s Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal

In an adrenaline-fueled showdown between Rutgers and Stonehill, it was the Rutgers’ stand-in, Derek Simpson, who emerged as the game-changer on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Simpson, who stepped in for the injured Jamichael Davis, proved his mettle with a decisive 3-pointer, just 14 seconds short of the whistle, clinching a nail-biting 59-58 victory for Rutgers.

A Game of Highs and Lows

The match wasn’t without its share of drama. Rutgers found themselves in the throes of a nearly nine-minute field goal drought during the second half. Despite this setback, they clung onto their lead, primarily due to Simpson’s stellar performance. He tallied 14 points, teamed with six rebounds, and four assists. Cliff Omoruyi was another key player for Rutgers, contributing a substantial 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Aundre Hyatt chipped in with 15 points, adding to Rutgers’ tally.

Stonehill’s Valiant Fight

Stonehill wasn’t without its own set of stars. Chas Stinson stood out with career-highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Supported by Tony Felder’s 13 points and Todd Brogna’s tally of 12 points and eight rebounds, Stonehill presented a formidable challenge. Rutgers’ first-half had them leading by as much as 12 points, but Stonehill clawed back, reducing the deficit to six at halftime. The game remained a seesaw battle, with Stonehill even snatching the lead at one point.

The Final Verdict

However, it was Rutgers’ never-say-die spirit that eventually won the day. Simpson’s late-game heroics sealed the deal, ensuring a hard-earned victory for Rutgers. In other sports news, the world mourns the loss of former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, who succumbed to a heart attack at 56. Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson voiced concerns over contract changes and the possibility of being sidelined. LeBron James’ participation in a recent game was put in doubt due to illness while Arch Manning confirmed his return to Texas for his sophomore season in 2024. In a separate match, the Missouri Tigers triumphed over the Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.