Rutgers Men's Soccer Embarks on First Foreign Tour to Spain Under Coach McElderry

On an exciting athletic and cultural journey, the Rutgers men's soccer team, under the guidance of head coach Jim McElderry, is set to embark on its inaugural foreign tour to Spain from March 8 to 17. This significant event marks a first in the program's history, offering both the players and coaching staff an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global soccer cultures, enhance team dynamics, and gain invaluable international experience.

Immersive Experience in Iconic Spanish Cities

The Scarlet Knights' itinerary begins in the bustling city of Madrid, where they will stay until March 12 before proceeding to Barcelona. In Madrid, the team will not only indulge in sightseeing but also participate in rigorous training sessions. A highlight of their Madrid stay includes a competitive game against CD San Roque EFF, providing a platform for the players to test their skills against international talent. Moreover, the team is scheduled to witness a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Viga, alongside tours of the iconic Atletico Madrid Stadium and Santiago Bernabéu, offering them a deep dive into the heart of Spanish football culture.

Before heading to Barcelona, a quick trip to Toledo is on the agenda where the Scarlet Knights will face Illescas FC in another friendly match. This visit also includes attending a Champions League match featuring Atletico Madrid against Inter Milan, further exposing the team to high-level European football.

Upon arrival in Barcelona, the squad will explore the vibrant city through a series of bike tours and other excursions, culminating in a final game against a local academy. Their Spanish tour will conclude with watching a professional match between UE Cormella and Gimnastic, rounding off an enriching and comprehensive footballing experience.

Gratitude and Goals for the Tour

Coach McElderry expressed deep gratitude towards several alumni and families for their financial support, making this trip feasible. "We had a few special alums step up and help our program raise the funds needed to allow our team to have this life experience," McElderry remarked. He emphasized the tour's objectives beyond football, highlighting the importance of cultural exposure, personal growth, and representing Rutgers on an international stage.

The generosity of the Edelstein Family, the Miller Family, Jeff and Lisa Sinko, and an anonymous donor was specifically acknowledged by McElderry, underscoring the collective effort and support from the Rutgers community in bringing this venture to life.

Following the Journey

This foreign tour not only serves as a testament to Rutgers men's soccer's ambition and growth under Coach McElderry but also as a beacon of the enriching experiences collegiate sports can provide. As these student-athletes step onto Spanish soil, they carry with them not just their personal aspirations and team goals but the pride of representing Rutgers University on a global stage. This journey, beyond its immediate impact on the field, promises to leave a lasting imprint on the participants, fostering a deeper appreciation for the game's global nature and the diverse cultures that celebrate it.