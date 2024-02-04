Rutgers Men's Lacrosse Kicks Off Season with Thrilling Win over Lehigh

Under the cold, clear sky at SHI stadium, the Rutgers men's lacrosse team kicked off their season with a thrilling 14-12 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Coming from an 8-6 record in the previous season and missing the NCAA tournament, Rutgers introduced a host of first-time starters to the field, banking on their potent offense led by All-Americans Ross Scott and Shane Knobloch to balance a less experienced defense.

Early Challenges and a Spirited Fightback

The game began with Lehigh, boasting their own All-American Scott Cole, taking an early lead. However, the Rutgers team displayed resilience, quickly equaling the score. Despite facing defensive challenges, Rutgers managed to gain the upper hand courtesy of a succession of successful goals from their attackers.

A Close Contest, Secured in the Final Minutes

The contest was a nail-biter, with the lead switching hands multiple times. However, Rutgers, in the end, secured a 14-12 win thanks to clutch goals in the closing minutes. Senior attacker Jack Aimone, who netted a hat trick along with Shane Knobloch, expressed his confidence in the new players and the team's offensive prowess.

Looking Ahead: Preparing for the Next Challenge

With this victory under their belt, Rutgers is now gearing up for their next game against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Long Island. The team is also preparing for a challenging non-conference schedule before the Big Ten slate. Standout performances from new faces like John Sidorski, and a stout defense led by Cardin Stoller, bodes well for the upcoming matchups.