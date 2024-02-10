Russian Super Middleweight Nikita Zon Scores Upset Victory, Solidifies Division Standing

Russian Super Middleweight Nikita Zon Scores Upset Victory over Sajad Mehrabi in Eight-Round Bout

In a thrilling display of power and precision, Russian light heavyweight Vasily Voytsekhovsky edged out Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna in a contentious majority decision. Meanwhile, WBA 15 lightweight Vildan Minasov became the second fighter to stop Isa Chaniev, doing so in the sixth round. In the main event, undefeated super middleweight Nikita Zon annihilated Iranian upset artist Sajad Mehrabi in the fifth round, solidifying his place in the division.

Zon's Meteoric Rise: A Knockout-Oriented Force

Nikita Zon, the 26-year-old powerhouse from Russia, continued his winning streak with an impressive fifth-round stoppage of Mehrabi. With this victory, Zon's record now stands at an intimidating 7-0-1, with 5 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Zon's KO-oriented approach has quickly made him a fan favorite, as he consistently delivers electrifying performances.

Mehrabi, a seasoned Iranian fighter, was initially thought to pose a significant challenge to Zon's undefeated record. However, Zon's relentless pressure and powerful punches proved too much for Mehrabi to handle. The fight ended abruptly in the fifth round, as Zon landed a devastating combination that left Mehrabi unable to continue.

A Night of Upsets and Unforgettable Fights

The undercard also featured several notable moments, including a controversial majority decision victory for Russian light heavyweight Vasily Voytsekhovsky over Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna. WBA 15 lightweight Vildan Minasov added another highlight to the night, becoming the second fighter to stop Isa Chaniev in the sixth round.

In other bouts, TBRB 7 super middleweight Pavel Silyagin demolished Rizvan Elikhanov in just 164 seconds. Undefeated welterweights Sergey Lubkovich and Maxim Cherniciuk ended their fight in a draw, while WBA 12 light welterweight Khariton Agrba overcame Vahe Sarukhanyan, scoring a bloody stoppage after eight rounds.

Cruiserweight Denis Savitskiy outpointed former contender-turned-gatekeeper Sergey Ekimov unanimously over eight rounds, and super bantamweight debutants Alexey Kiselev and Rasul Dzhaaev fought to a unanimous decision in favor of Kiselev. Odiljon Aslonov stopped Rafi Khchoyan in the seventh round, while light middleweight Bobo-Usmon Baturov won a unanimous decision over Tikhion Netesov.

Opening the card was heavyweight Georgiy Yunovidov, who secured a sixth-round stoppage of Mirzohidjon Abdullaev. Georgiy Chigladze also won his cruiserweight debut fight against Igor Vilchitskiy.

Zon's Future: Poised for Stardom

With his latest victory, Nikita Zon has undoubtedly cemented himself as a rising star in the super middleweight division. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly watching Zon's journey, anticipating the day when he challenges the division's top contenders. As Zon continues his meteoric rise, the boxing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this extraordinary fighter's story.

As the night of upsets and unforgettable fights came to a close, it became clear that the future of the super middleweight division is brighter than ever. With young, hungry fighters like Nikita Zon leading the charge, fans can expect to witness even more thrilling matchups in the years to come.