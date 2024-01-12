Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics

In an unprecedented move, three renowned Russian fencers, Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida, and Violetta Bida, have fled their homeland following its invasion of Ukraine. Now, they seek to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their journey, fraught with challenges, embodies the spirit of sacrifice and determination emblematic of the Olympic games.

The Race Against Time

The U.S. Olympic Committee and the U.S. Fencing Association have extended their support to these athletes, aiding their bids for U.S. citizenship. Phil Andrews, CEO of U.S. Fencing, has even appealed to Congress, hoping to expedite the citizenship process in light of the risks these fencers have taken and the sacrifices they’ve made. With the Paris Olympics set to commence on July 24, 2024, time is of the essence for these fencers to secure their citizenship and be selected for Team USA through the ranking system.

A Personal Crossroad

Sergei and Violetta Bida, united in matrimony and their shared passion for fencing, have embarked on this journey together. However, Violetta, pregnant with their first child, will refrain from competing in the upcoming games. This adds a new dimension of complexity to their situation, as she balances her impending motherhood with the quest for U.S. citizenship. Konstantin Lokhanov, who divorced the daughter of the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee following his decision to leave Russia, is also part of this group seeking refuge and representation under the star-spangled banner.

The Legal Labyrinth

Attorneys are working tirelessly to navigate the convoluted legal process. Jack Wiener, a former Olympic fencer himself, is working pro bono, lobbying U.S. representatives and senators to support legislation that would grant these athletes citizenship. The stakes are high, and the political climate is charged. Yet, the spirit of these athletes remains unbroken, their hopes pinned on the promise of a new beginning in the United States.