en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Olympics

Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Russian Fencers Fleeing Invasion Seek US Citizenship to Compete in 2024 Olympics

In an unprecedented move, three renowned Russian fencers, Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida, and Violetta Bida, have fled their homeland following its invasion of Ukraine. Now, they seek to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their journey, fraught with challenges, embodies the spirit of sacrifice and determination emblematic of the Olympic games.

The Race Against Time

The U.S. Olympic Committee and the U.S. Fencing Association have extended their support to these athletes, aiding their bids for U.S. citizenship. Phil Andrews, CEO of U.S. Fencing, has even appealed to Congress, hoping to expedite the citizenship process in light of the risks these fencers have taken and the sacrifices they’ve made. With the Paris Olympics set to commence on July 24, 2024, time is of the essence for these fencers to secure their citizenship and be selected for Team USA through the ranking system.

A Personal Crossroad

Sergei and Violetta Bida, united in matrimony and their shared passion for fencing, have embarked on this journey together. However, Violetta, pregnant with their first child, will refrain from competing in the upcoming games. This adds a new dimension of complexity to their situation, as she balances her impending motherhood with the quest for U.S. citizenship. Konstantin Lokhanov, who divorced the daughter of the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee following his decision to leave Russia, is also part of this group seeking refuge and representation under the star-spangled banner.

The Legal Labyrinth

Attorneys are working tirelessly to navigate the convoluted legal process. Jack Wiener, a former Olympic fencer himself, is working pro bono, lobbying U.S. representatives and senators to support legislation that would grant these athletes citizenship. The stakes are high, and the political climate is charged. Yet, the spirit of these athletes remains unbroken, their hopes pinned on the promise of a new beginning in the United States.

0
Olympics Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Olympics

See more
34 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
On the precipice of yet another milestone in their sporting journey, the Indian women’s hockey team is now in the throes of a challenging path to Olympic qualification. Their path to the Paris Olympics is no longer a straightforward march, but rather a grueling climb, following their failure to secure a gold medal at the
Indian Women's Hockey Team Battles for Olympic Qualification Amid Calls to Retain Coach
Moguls Skier Mikael Kingsbury Gears Up for Home Crowd and Fourth Olympics
6 hours ago
Moguls Skier Mikael Kingsbury Gears Up for Home Crowd and Fourth Olympics
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty
11 hours ago
Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony to Highlight Youthful Potential and Modesty
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
36 mins ago
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
50 mins ago
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
6 hours ago
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
21 seconds
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
59 seconds
FDA Accelerates Novartis' PNH Treatment Approval, Spotlighting PRV Program's Opacity
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
3 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
3 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
3 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
4 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
5 mins
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
6 mins
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app