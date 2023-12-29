Russell Wilson’s Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations

As the NFL offseason looms, conjecture over the impending departure of Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos is gathering momentum. The 35-year-old quarterback’s future has become a hotly debated topic, with sports analyst Colin Cowherd weighing in on the prospective teams that could prove a good fit for Wilson’s talents.

Teams Ruled Out

Several NFL franchises, according to Cowherd, can be ruled out as potential destinations for Wilson. The Atlanta Falcons, for instance, are on a quest for a younger, less expensive quarterback, making them an unlikely choice. The Chicago Bears, armed with the No. 1 draft pick, appear to be placing their bets on high-ceiling prospects such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Familiarity, in this case, does not breed a desire for acquisition. The Las Vegas Raiders, well-acquainted with Wilson’s prowess from their division, are not expected to pursue him, particularly given their need to synchronize with Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings seem content with Kirk Cousins at the helm, while the New England Patriots’ antiquated offensive strategy makes them a mismatch for Wilson. The New York Giants are financially tied to Daniel Jones, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be favouring Baker Mayfield. The Seattle Seahawks, Wilson’s former team, are off the table as long as Pete Carroll continues to command the ship. The Tennessee Titans, moreover, are anticipated to extend their faith in Will Levis.

Potential Suitors

However, amidst the speculation, two teams emerge as viable contenders for Wilson’s skill-set. The Pittsburgh Steelers, currently without a quarterback, could benefit immensely from Wilson’s leadership. The Washington Commanders present themselves as an equally attractive option. Under new ownership and with substantial cap space, the Commanders are equipped with receivers that harmonize with Wilson’s style. Moreover, they exhibit a clear intent to make a substantive mark in their division.

The Unpredictable Offseason

With the potential for significant changes in several team lineups, the NFL offseason is set to be a period of uncertainty and anticipation. The future of Russell Wilson, once a cornerstone of the Seattle Seahawks and more recently a Denver Bronco, is one of the most intriguing unknowns. Regardless of the outcome, Wilson’s next move is sure to have a significant impact on the landscape of the NFL in 2024 and beyond.