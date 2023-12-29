en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi

In a glaring critique of the Denver Broncos’ decision-making prowess, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi has labeled the franchise’s trade for quarterback Russell Wilson as the worst deal in NFL history. In a bold transaction in 2022, the Broncos swapped a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and three players with the Seattle Seahawks to secure Wilson, followed by a hefty $245 million contract extension. Despite the investment, Wilson’s performance has been underwhelming in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, prompting his recent benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham by head coach Sean Payton.

A Historic Mistake?

Lombardi, known for his stint as a decision-maker for the Cleveland Browns, suggests that the Broncos’ trade will go down in history as a catastrophic miscalculation. He points out that while there have been other regrettable trades in NFL history, such as the Minnesota Vikings’ 1989 trade with the Dallas Cowboys for Herschel Walker, none had the long-term salary cap implications similar to the Broncos’ deal with Wilson.

Financial Headaches and Underperformance

Despite the high hopes that accompanied Wilson’s arrival in Denver, his tenure has been marked by inconsistent performances and financial headaches for the Broncos. Payton’s decision to bench Wilson has not only cast doubts on Wilson’s future with the franchise but also highlighted the potential financial strain his contract could inflict on the team’s salary cap for the next two years. This scenario underscores the risks associated with such high-stakes trades and the importance of prudently managing team resources.

What Lies Ahead for Wilson and the Broncos?

Whilst the Broncos grapple with the fallout from their decision, Lombardi predicts that Wilson may still find a market if the Broncos decide to cut ties. This suggests that Wilson’s career may still have a bright future, even as the Broncos navigate the repercussions of their ill-fated trade. Notwithstanding the current predicaments, the intricate dynamics of the NFL ensure that both parties will continue to seek opportunities for redemption in the coming seasons.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
heart comment 0
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Russell Wilson’s Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations

By Salman Khan

Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot’s 2023 Simulator

By Salman Khan

Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot's 2023 Simulator
Schmitz’s Ultimate NFL Test: Facing Off Against Aaron Donald

By Salman Khan

Schmitz's Ultimate NFL Test: Facing Off Against Aaron Donald
Latest Headlines
World News
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
2 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
4 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
4 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
5 mins
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
5 mins
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
5 mins
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
Ranvir Singh: New Year's Eve Trauma and the Healing Power of Shared Grief
6 mins
Ranvir Singh: New Year's Eve Trauma and the Healing Power of Shared Grief
Historic Peace Accord Signed Between Assam Government and ULFA
7 mins
Historic Peace Accord Signed Between Assam Government and ULFA
Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
8 mins
Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
25 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app