Rushville Lions Triumph Over Morristown; Benjamin Rush Middle School Teams Face Defeat

The Rushville Lions junior varsity basketball team demonstrated their prowess on the court with a decisive 34-21 victory over Morristown. The Lions, guided by Coach Zachery, played a strategic game with a strong defensive line-up, keeping their opponents at bay.

At the forefront was Malaki Knight, the leading scorer for the Lions who put up 12 points. His efforts were complemented by Clayton Chase, Liam Gurley, Isaac Schelle, and Gavin Owen, each making significant contributions to the scoreboard.

A Close Encounter with New Castle

While the Lions reveled in their victory against Morristown, they were met with a challenging face-off against New Castle. The high-stakes game ended with a close 40-37 defeat for the Lions. Despite the loss, Coach Zachery commended his team's performance. The second half of the game was particularly riveting as the Lions attempted a comeback. Once again, Malaki Knight emerged as the top scorer, backed by Zy Adams, Schelle, Chase, Gurley, and Will Ervin. The defensive skills of all 13 team members were put to the test and earned notable mention.

Benjamin Rush Middle School Faces Defeat

On the other hand, the Benjamin Rush Middle School boys basketball teams had a tough time against Greenfield Central. The seventh-grade Cubs were defeated 45-16, with Logan Gordon and Aiden Kamman leading the scoring for the Cubs. The eighth-grade team also faced a similar fate, losing a nail-biting match 42-40. Despite the loss, Emmett Knecht stood out, notching up 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cubs. Abel Coon and other team members also contributed to the team's performance.