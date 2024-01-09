en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest

The Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 was recently filled with the sound of bouncing basketballs and cheering spectators, as it hosted its annual Hoop Shoot contest at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County gym. With twenty-five local youngsters stepping onto the court, the event marked a celebration of community sport and youthful competition.

Competing Across Age and Gender Categories

The competition was divided into age-based categories for both boys and girls: 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13 years old. This segmentation allowed for a fair contest, giving each participant an equal opportunity to shine. The young athletes competed fiercely, showcasing their budding skills and sportsmanship.

Announcing the Winners

The culmination of the event saw winners rise from each category. Among the youngest competitors, Reid Tucker and Lillian Clifton impressed the most, while the 10-11 age group celebrated the victories of William Morgan and Ryker Hines. As for the oldest and possibly the most competitive group, Brady Martz and Avri Shaffer emerged as winners.

From Local Courts to National Arenas

Following their local triumph, the winners from Rush County are now eligible to compete in the regional competition to be held in Seymour. The stakes only get higher from there. Success at the regionals would mean a ticket to the state-level contest in New Castle, further leading to the national regional competition in South Bend, and eventually to the National Hoop Shoot contest in Chicago, Illinois.

Tom Stumpf, the organizer of the local event, extended his appreciation to all the participants for their robust participation and sportsmanship. He conveyed his best wishes to the winners, who are moving on to the next level, encouraging them to carry forward the spirit of the game and the pride of Rush County.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
In a significant victory, the Spring Garden girls’ basketball team have emerged triumphant in a SheGotGame showcase game, defeating Atlanta’s Woodward Academy with a definitive score of 70-53. This win carries considerable weight, as Woodward Academy had previously outshone Class 7A Hoover, thus establishing the high stakes of the competition. Ace Austin’s Dominant Performance Ace
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
5 mins ago
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
8 mins ago
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
4 mins ago
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
5 mins ago
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
5 mins ago
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Latest Headlines
World News
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
51 seconds
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
2 mins
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
4 mins
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
4 mins
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
4 mins
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
5 mins
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
5 mins
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
5 mins
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
6 mins
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
17 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app