Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest

The Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 was recently filled with the sound of bouncing basketballs and cheering spectators, as it hosted its annual Hoop Shoot contest at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County gym. With twenty-five local youngsters stepping onto the court, the event marked a celebration of community sport and youthful competition.

Competing Across Age and Gender Categories

The competition was divided into age-based categories for both boys and girls: 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13 years old. This segmentation allowed for a fair contest, giving each participant an equal opportunity to shine. The young athletes competed fiercely, showcasing their budding skills and sportsmanship.

Announcing the Winners

The culmination of the event saw winners rise from each category. Among the youngest competitors, Reid Tucker and Lillian Clifton impressed the most, while the 10-11 age group celebrated the victories of William Morgan and Ryker Hines. As for the oldest and possibly the most competitive group, Brady Martz and Avri Shaffer emerged as winners.

From Local Courts to National Arenas

Following their local triumph, the winners from Rush County are now eligible to compete in the regional competition to be held in Seymour. The stakes only get higher from there. Success at the regionals would mean a ticket to the state-level contest in New Castle, further leading to the national regional competition in South Bend, and eventually to the National Hoop Shoot contest in Chicago, Illinois.

Tom Stumpf, the organizer of the local event, extended his appreciation to all the participants for their robust participation and sportsmanship. He conveyed his best wishes to the winners, who are moving on to the next level, encouraging them to carry forward the spirit of the game and the pride of Rush County.