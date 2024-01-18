Running with Style: Natalie Price and Jessica Campbell's Costumed Races at the Bermuda Triangle Challenge

Known for her vibrant running costumes, Natalie Price, along with her sister Jessica Campbell, recently added a fresh dash of color and creativity to the Chubb Half Bermuda Triangle Challenge. Turning heads and garnering cheers, the sisters appeared in a different attire for each of the three races, blending the thrill of the sport with an element of playful entertainment.

A Trio of Costumes

Keeping the spectators guessing, the sisters adopted unique personas for each race. For the Butterfield Front Street Mile, they chose to dress as grannies, adding a whimsical touch to the event. The BF&M 10K saw them channeling characters from the popular TV series Bridgerton, a nod to pop culture that was warmly received. To round off their costume marathon, they paid tribute to the iconic show Baywatch by dressing as Bermuda lifeguards for the PwC Half Marathon.

Sporting Fun with a Purpose

Price, who has been running since 2006, began to incorporate costumes into her races as a way to inject more joy into the experience. Beyond personal enjoyment, Price and Campbell see their costumed runs as a way to engage with fellow athletes. As part of the Bermuda Weekenders running group, they relish the opportunity to interact, especially with international participants, finding that their costumes often serve as icebreakers.

Next Stop: Florida

The sisters' next stop will be the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic in Tampa, Florida. True to their spirited approach, they plan to don costumes for this event as well. Price's relationship with the 'American Runner', Tim Price, is also a well-known fact among running enthusiasts. With their unique blend of sports participation and entertainment, Natalie Price and Jessica Campbell continue to redefine the boundaries of athletic creativity and cultural expression.