Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration

An ambitious group of 30 runners, composed of 26 young men and 4 women from Navsari, Gujarat, are embarking on an extraordinary journey of faith and endurance. The 1430 km long ‘Shraddha Run’, organized by the Pragati Charitable Trust, has been timed to coincide with the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rising With the Sun at Somnath Mahadev

Setting off from the divine precincts of the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Bilimora, the runners are estimated to reach Ayodhya in about 20 days. The participants, all preparing for careers in the army and police, are accompanied by 10 devoted volunteers who will support them throughout the journey. The run is not just a test of their physical abilities but a celebration of their spiritual determination.

A Marathon for Dharma

The primary objective of this monumental effort is to promote awareness of Sanatan Dharma and to celebrate the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Shri Ram. The Shraddha Run reflects the runners’ deep commitment to their faith and their eagerness to be part of a historic religious event.

In the Footsteps of Faith

Natu Sosa, the President of Pragati Charitable Trust, emphasized that the event is designed to cover the distance from Bilimora to Ayodhya. Aarti, one of the women runners, expressed her joy and pride at the opportunity to be present for the temple’s consecration. Om Patel, a fellow runner and athlete, revealed that they have been rigorously preparing for the run for the last 3 to 4 months, planning to cover 80 to 90 kilometers daily.

The event symbolizes a significant moment for the participants, who view it as a matter of great pride to be part of the temple’s historic consecration after five centuries.