RunGrl: Revolutionizing Running Culture for Black Women, Ashlee Green Leads the Charge

Founded by Ashlee Green and her fellow runners, RunGrl is redefining what it means to be a runner, focusing on the often-overlooked Black female demographic in the sport. Since its inception in 2017, this media company has not only amassed a following of over 12,000 on Instagram but also collaborated with major brands such as Hoka and Under Armour, hosting events that cater specifically to Black women runners. At its core, RunGrl seeks to improve generational health outcomes for Black families, offering resources and a community that supports women in their health and wellness journeys.

Empowerment Through Running

Green's journey into running began unexpectedly, moving from casual jogs in Chicago to becoming a run captain in the District Running Collective (DRC) in Washington D.C. It was here that she realized the potential of running to foster community, health, and empowerment among Black women. The formation of RunGrl with her DRC colleagues was a response to the mainstream media's failure to represent or address the specific challenges and experiences of Black women in the running space.

Creating a Safe Space

RunGrl serves as an unapologetic platform where Black women are not only seen but celebrated and catered to. From discussions on finding the right gear to addressing issues of hypersexualization, RunGrl covers topics relevant and crucial to their community. This focus on Black women's experiences in running is what sets RunGrl apart, making it more than just a media company—it's a movement towards inclusivity and representation in fitness.

Looking Forward

As RunGrl continues to grow, its mission remains steadfast: to support Black women in their health and wellness goals while challenging and changing the broader narratives around running. The company's success and partnerships with influential brands underscore the importance and impact of creating spaces that prioritize the needs and voices of Black women. Through RunGrl, Green and her team are not only advocating for healthier lifestyles but are also paving the way for more inclusive and diverse running communities across the nation.