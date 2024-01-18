Rune's Exit and Code Violation at Australian Open Fuels 'Netflix Curse' Debate

At the Australian Open, a surprising upset unfolded as French wildcard Arthur Cazaux defeated world number 8 seed, Holger Rune. The Danish talent, renowned in the men's tennis circuit, fell to Cazaux 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a second-round clash, making Rune the highest men's seed to exit the tournament at this stage.

Code Violation and Controversy

Adding to the unexpected turn of events, Rune was given a code violation during the match. Frustrated and trailing in the game, Rune struck a microphone on the umpire's chair during a changeover. Although he did not face severe penalties for this action, incidents involving the umpire's chair are taken seriously in light of past events. Notably, players like Alexander Zverev and Michael Ymer have faced disqualifications for similar actions.

A Wildcard Triumph

Despite Rune's violation and subsequent loss, the spotlight fell on Arthur Cazaux. Entering the tournament as a wildcard, with only two tour-level victories to his name, Cazaux's triumph over Rune is nothing short of extraordinary. His aggressive play, coupled with a big serve that earned him 18 aces, outshone Rune's performance. Even as Rune battled a left thigh injury, his efforts could not prevent the resolute Frenchman from securing a victory.

'Netflix Curse' and the Australian Open

Interestingly, Holger Rune is one of the players featured in the Netflix documentary 'Break Point.' This has led to discussions around the 'Netflix Curse,' referring to the early exits of players from the Australian Open who were featured in the show. Despite Rune's dismissal of this so-called curse, his early exit from the tournament adds fuel to the debate. While several players from the show are still competing in the tournament, others, like Rune, have been eliminated or withdrawn due to various reasons.