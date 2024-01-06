Ruijin Hospital Launches Sports Medicine Center with Focus on Personalized Care and Education

In a significant development for sports medicine in China, Ruijin Hospital has announced the launch of a dedicated sports medicine center. The center is set to provide an array of specialized services catering to athletes and the general public alike. The new establishment is primed to play a pivotal role in enhancing athletes’ performance, aiding patients in regaining their mobility, and raising societal awareness about exercise and sports injury prevention.

Collaboration with Shanghai Sports Bureau

In a collaborative endeavor, Ruijin Hospital has inked an agreement with the Shanghai Sports Bureau. The partnership is aimed at supporting local athletes, providing them with the necessary healthcare solutions and services to excel in their sporting pursuits.

Integrated Sports Medicine Services

The sports medicine center is uniquely poised to incorporate a comprehensive range of services and departments. These include orthopedics, emergency medicine, rehabilitation, and radiation departments. In a distinctive move, the center will offer cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET). This makes it one of the few facilities in China capable of providing such a service. CPET is instrumental in crafting personalized rehabilitation plans and offering exercise guidance tailored to individuals’ unique health profiles.

Emphasis on Education and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Under the leadership of Dr. Wang Lei, the center aims to highlight the importance of proper exercise techniques while addressing the escalating need for sports injury education. This comes in response to the upswing in sports participation, including marathons and winter sports, in the country. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is also set to be a significant part of the hospital’s sports therapy offerings. Dr. Cai Wei, vice president of the hospital, underscores the non-surgical benefits of TCM traumatology for various injuries.