en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Ruijin Hospital Launches Sports Medicine Center with Focus on Personalized Care and Education

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Ruijin Hospital Launches Sports Medicine Center with Focus on Personalized Care and Education

In a significant development for sports medicine in China, Ruijin Hospital has announced the launch of a dedicated sports medicine center. The center is set to provide an array of specialized services catering to athletes and the general public alike. The new establishment is primed to play a pivotal role in enhancing athletes’ performance, aiding patients in regaining their mobility, and raising societal awareness about exercise and sports injury prevention.

Collaboration with Shanghai Sports Bureau

In a collaborative endeavor, Ruijin Hospital has inked an agreement with the Shanghai Sports Bureau. The partnership is aimed at supporting local athletes, providing them with the necessary healthcare solutions and services to excel in their sporting pursuits.

Integrated Sports Medicine Services

The sports medicine center is uniquely poised to incorporate a comprehensive range of services and departments. These include orthopedics, emergency medicine, rehabilitation, and radiation departments. In a distinctive move, the center will offer cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET). This makes it one of the few facilities in China capable of providing such a service. CPET is instrumental in crafting personalized rehabilitation plans and offering exercise guidance tailored to individuals’ unique health profiles.

Emphasis on Education and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Under the leadership of Dr. Wang Lei, the center aims to highlight the importance of proper exercise techniques while addressing the escalating need for sports injury education. This comes in response to the upswing in sports participation, including marathons and winter sports, in the country. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is also set to be a significant part of the hospital’s sports therapy offerings. Dr. Cai Wei, vice president of the hospital, underscores the non-surgical benefits of TCM traumatology for various injuries.

0
China Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
Imagine two musicians, two cities, and myriad tunes breathing life into the cultural and lifestyle nuances of these metropolises. This is the essence of CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ series that takes you on a musical voyage through the heart of Hangzhou, China, and Seattle, USA. The series features renowned pianist and Steinway artist, Tian
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Criticism
41 mins ago
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Criticism
Potential Taiwan Conflict: Global Economic Fallout Could Reach $10 Trillion
51 mins ago
Potential Taiwan Conflict: Global Economic Fallout Could Reach $10 Trillion
First Training and Exchange Base for Hong Kong Teachers Unveiled in Mainland China
8 mins ago
First Training and Exchange Base for Hong Kong Teachers Unveiled in Mainland China
Hong Kong's Commerce & Economic Development Bureau Outlines Future Plans in Beijing Meeting
22 mins ago
Hong Kong's Commerce & Economic Development Bureau Outlines Future Plans in Beijing Meeting
China Amplifies Tax Incentives to Fuel Scientific and Technological Innovation
39 mins ago
China Amplifies Tax Incentives to Fuel Scientific and Technological Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
9 seconds
Jan Achakzai Unpacks the Intricacies of Security, Law Enforcement, and the Baloch Missing Persons Campaign
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
23 seconds
Kerala Government Prepares for Assembly Session, Approves Ex Gratia, and Gears Up for Republic Day
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
54 seconds
Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
2 mins
Virat Kohli Unveils Luxurious Holiday Home: A Balance between Work and Personal Life
Maharashtra Speaker Verdict: Shinde Faction Recognized as Legitimate Shiv Sena; UBT to Appeal
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Verdict: Shinde Faction Recognized as Legitimate Shiv Sena; UBT to Appeal
Controversy Ignites as SP Leader Justifies 1990 Karsevak Firing in Ayodhya
2 mins
Controversy Ignites as SP Leader Justifies 1990 Karsevak Firing in Ayodhya
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
3 mins
Peninsula School District Bolsters Security for High School Basketball Games
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
5 mins
Optical Sens SL: A New Era of Chemical Sensors and Biomarkers
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
6 mins
Crisis at Mayo University Hospital: 41 Patients Left Without Beds
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
2 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
2 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
3 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
3 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app