Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music

In a candid exchange with Peter Akinbo, Nigeria’s popular rapper Michael Stephens, known in the music world as Ruggedman, unveiled his deep-seated affection for football, contemplating the Super Eagles’ chances at the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), his admiration for Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen, and his perspective on Manchester United’s current form.

Ruggedman’s Doubts on Nigeria’s AFCON Prospects

Ruggedman’s passion for football is not a secret. Nevertheless, his enthusiasm is tinged with skepticism regarding Nigeria’s odds of clinching victory at the AFCON. The rapper cites recent warm-up match defeats and political interferences in player selection as factors that might hamper the Super Eagles’ performance.

Victor Osimhen: The Eagle Ruggedman Admires

Among the Eagles squad, Ruggedman’s favorite player is Victor Osimhen. The rapper has nothing but praise for his friend, who recently bagged the African Best Player award and had an outstanding season in Serie A. He also considers Jay Jay Okocha as the best African player of all time, attributing this to Okocha’s natural flair on the field.

Ruggedman’s Views on Gender Pay Equality and Manchester United

On the issue of gender pay equality in sports, Ruggedman takes a stance that players should be remunerated based on their value, irrespective of their gender. As a die-hard fan of Manchester United and the Abia Warriors, he does not shy away from critiquing Manchester United’s lackluster performance of late. He suggests that the club needs to shed underperforming players to regain its past dominance.

Football Greats: Ruggedman’s Admiration Beyond the Field

Ruggedman named Cristiano Ronaldo as the sports person he’d love to spend a day with and Pele as the greatest footballer of all time. If his children expressed an interest in sports, Ruggedman affirmed that he would stand by them, supporting their dreams and aspirations.