en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music

In a candid exchange with Peter Akinbo, Nigeria’s popular rapper Michael Stephens, known in the music world as Ruggedman, unveiled his deep-seated affection for football, contemplating the Super Eagles’ chances at the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), his admiration for Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen, and his perspective on Manchester United’s current form.

Ruggedman’s Doubts on Nigeria’s AFCON Prospects

Ruggedman’s passion for football is not a secret. Nevertheless, his enthusiasm is tinged with skepticism regarding Nigeria’s odds of clinching victory at the AFCON. The rapper cites recent warm-up match defeats and political interferences in player selection as factors that might hamper the Super Eagles’ performance.

Victor Osimhen: The Eagle Ruggedman Admires

Among the Eagles squad, Ruggedman’s favorite player is Victor Osimhen. The rapper has nothing but praise for his friend, who recently bagged the African Best Player award and had an outstanding season in Serie A. He also considers Jay Jay Okocha as the best African player of all time, attributing this to Okocha’s natural flair on the field.

Ruggedman’s Views on Gender Pay Equality and Manchester United

On the issue of gender pay equality in sports, Ruggedman takes a stance that players should be remunerated based on their value, irrespective of their gender. As a die-hard fan of Manchester United and the Abia Warriors, he does not shy away from critiquing Manchester United’s lackluster performance of late. He suggests that the club needs to shed underperforming players to regain its past dominance.

Football Greats: Ruggedman’s Admiration Beyond the Field

Ruggedman named Cristiano Ronaldo as the sports person he’d love to spend a day with and Pele as the greatest footballer of all time. If his children expressed an interest in sports, Ruggedman affirmed that he would stand by them, supporting their dreams and aspirations.

0
Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
4 hours ago
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s celebrated defender, renowned for his pace, power, and leadership, has long been a feared opponent for strikers across the English Premier League. Having encountered formidable strikers from top-tier teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal over his illustrious career, Van Dijk, at 32, reflects on his most challenging opponents. Van Dijk’s
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
5 hours ago
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
5 hours ago
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
4 hours ago
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
5 hours ago
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
5 hours ago
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
56 seconds
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
59 seconds
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
6 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
6 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
6 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
6 mins
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
21 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
22 mins
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
22 mins
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app