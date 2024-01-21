Rugby's Six Nations Spotlights Mental Health in 'Full Contact' Documentary

As the Six Nations championship looms on the horizon, the dialogue around rugby is shifting. The focus has moved from the physical rigor of the sport to the psychological challenges endured by players. Owen Farrell, the erstwhile England captain, has taken a step back to focus on his mental wellbeing. This development mirrors the sport's evolving approach towards mental health.
Rugby Goes 'Full Contact'
The Netflix documentary series 'Full Contact' offers a deep dive into the 2023 Guinness Men's Six Nations championship. It explores not just the peaks and valleys of the competition, but also the players' efforts to maintain their mental fitness. It presents a compelling narrative of a sport grappling with its own evolution, where the physical risks including brain injuries and the inherent dangers of playing rugby are laid bare.
The Mental Game
Harlequins playmaker, Marcus Smith, is a vocal advocate for open communication and emotional expression as a sign of strength in the sport. The series also explores personal stories of players like Ellis Genge, whose life was transformed by rugby, and Andrew Porter, who actively promotes mental health awareness. These accounts underscore the sport's shifting paradigm, where players are encouraged to talk about their feelings and share their struggles.
A Changing Landscape
Over recent years, mindfulness and sports psychology are increasingly woven into the fabric of the sport at the club level. These tools help players manage stress and mental load, fostering a supportive environment. The documentary highlights a crucial tension - the love for the game versus its potential long-term consequences. It also sheds light on the changing perceptions of masculinity within the sport, questioning traditional notions and ushering in a new era of understanding and acceptance.