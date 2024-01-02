en English
Wellington Mourns Richard Fox While an Old Mystery Finds Resolution

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Richard Fox, a beloved figure in the Wellington community, leaves behind a rich legacy of compassion, involvement, and genuine love for others. Born to Harry and Edna Fox, Richard was an only child who walked the path of his father and grandfather in education, attending Marlborough College and graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in maths.

A Life Dedicated to Education

Richard’s passion for mathematics guided his professional journey. He taught the subject at Westminster and Blundell’s, two of the UK’s esteemed schools, before returning to Wellington to care for his ailing father. Despite not working at Fox Brothers, the family’s mill, he had an intimate understanding of its workings and history, a testament to his intellectual curiosity and respect for his family’s legacy.

Remembered for His Kindness

Richard’s kindness was perhaps his most recognized attribute. His tradition of making birthday calls to sing to his friends, coupled with thoughtful gifts of cheese or biscuits, embodied his warm-hearted nature. His sister Victoria fondly recalled these gestures, indicating the depth of his love for those around him.

A Pillar of the Wellington Community

Richard’s diverse interests, ranging from railways to the Swiss Alps, and his particular passion for rugby, made him a vibrant part of the Wellington community. He was actively involved in local organizations, including gardening clubs, historical societies, and sports clubs, making his impact felt in numerous ways. His warm smile, characteristic backward wave, and kind-hearted gestures will be remembered by many.

In another part of the world, a mystery was solved as the body of an elderly woman, known only as ‘Seven’, was identified. She was Reba C. Bailey, a 75-year-old woman from Illinois missing since the 1970s. Bailey, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, had led a life marked by mystery and tragedy. She died in a nursing home in 2015, unable to recall her own name. Through post-mortem fingerprints, the Cook County sheriff’s office was able to identify her, giving her large family the closure they had long sought. Bailey’s life, filled with enigmas such as her homelessness and her desire to be called a man named Seven, finally saw some resolution. The investigators plan to honor her memory with a new gravestone and military honors.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

