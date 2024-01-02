Wellington Mourns Richard Fox While an Old Mystery Finds Resolution

Richard Fox, a beloved figure in the Wellington community, leaves behind a rich legacy of compassion, involvement, and genuine love for others. Born to Harry and Edna Fox, Richard was an only child who walked the path of his father and grandfather in education, attending Marlborough College and graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in maths.

A Life Dedicated to Education

Richard’s passion for mathematics guided his professional journey. He taught the subject at Westminster and Blundell’s, two of the UK’s esteemed schools, before returning to Wellington to care for his ailing father. Despite not working at Fox Brothers, the family’s mill, he had an intimate understanding of its workings and history, a testament to his intellectual curiosity and respect for his family’s legacy.

Remembered for His Kindness

Richard’s kindness was perhaps his most recognized attribute. His tradition of making birthday calls to sing to his friends, coupled with thoughtful gifts of cheese or biscuits, embodied his warm-hearted nature. His sister Victoria fondly recalled these gestures, indicating the depth of his love for those around him.

A Pillar of the Wellington Community

Richard’s diverse interests, ranging from railways to the Swiss Alps, and his particular passion for rugby, made him a vibrant part of the Wellington community. He was actively involved in local organizations, including gardening clubs, historical societies, and sports clubs, making his impact felt in numerous ways. His warm smile, characteristic backward wave, and kind-hearted gestures will be remembered by many.

In another part of the world, a mystery was solved as the body of an elderly woman, known only as ‘Seven’, was identified. She was Reba C. Bailey, a 75-year-old woman from Illinois missing since the 1970s. Bailey, a Women’s Army Corps veteran, had led a life marked by mystery and tragedy. She died in a nursing home in 2015, unable to recall her own name. Through post-mortem fingerprints, the Cook County sheriff’s office was able to identify her, giving her large family the closure they had long sought. Bailey’s life, filled with enigmas such as her homelessness and her desire to be called a man named Seven, finally saw some resolution. The investigators plan to honor her memory with a new gravestone and military honors.