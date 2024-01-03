en English
Rugby

Springboks Rugby Star, Cheslin Kolbe and Family Survive Plane Crash in Japan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, celebrated Springboks rugby player, Cheslin Kolbe, and his family faced an unsettling incident involving a plane crash in Japan. The family, who had been having a delightful end-of-year vacation, were in the midst of enjoying the celebrated hot springs in Hakone. Their blissful experience turned sour as they were caught up in an earthquake that not only caused significant infrastructural damage but also led to the malfunctioning of their cellphones and the subsequent plane crash.

Unforeseen Calamity Amid Joyous Vacation

The Kolbe family’s vacation was highlighted by the picturesque views and the region’s famous black eggs, a unique delicacy Hakone is renowned for. However, the unforeseen earthquake disrupted their joyous time, causing extensive damage and leading to the unfortunate plane crash. Despite the daunting ordeal, the family managed to emerge unscathed, which has been a source of relief for their fans and well-wishers worldwide.

Kolbe Family Safe and Resilient

Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla, confirmed their safety following the plane crash via her Instagram feed. Amid concerns and prayers from their followers, Layla reassured everyone of their well-being, emphasizing the family’s resilience in the face of adversity. The incident has necessitated a fresh start for the family in 2024, with Layla having to replace her damaged phone and lost contacts.

Looking Forward to a Fresh Start in 2024

In her Instagram post, Layla expressed gratitude for their safety and the blessings they have received despite the incident. Her message underscored the need for a fresh start in 2024, setting a positive tone for the new year. Despite the harrowing incident, the Kolbe family’s strength, resilience, and optimism remain unshaken, a testament to their indomitable spirit.

Rugby South Africa Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

