Rugby

Mediahuis’s Data Usage Practices and Ulster’s Triumph Over Leinster

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Mediahuis’s Data Usage Practices and Ulster’s Triumph Over Leinster

Mediahuis and its associated partners are harnessing various technologies, including cookies, to gather and utilize personal data for a variety of reasons. These cover content measurement, audience insights, product development, personalized content and ads, advertising, and social media engagement. Users provide their consent to such data usage by clicking the “Agree and close” option. However, Mediahuis provides users with the choice to learn more about these practices and alter their preferences through their privacy settings whenever they desire.

Mediahuis’s Commitment to User Privacy

Mediahuis is committed to sharing users’ privacy preferences with its partners based on the consent given. Users seeking additional information about data usage are directed to Mediahuis’s privacy policy and the policies of its partners for more comprehensive details.

New Year’s Day Rugby Match: Leinster Vs. Ulster

In sports news, Leinster Rugby’s head coach, Leo Cullen, prepared his team for a New Year’s Day match against Ulster at the RDS Arena. This inter-provincial derby marked the beginning of 2024, with Leinster aiming for a victory over Ulster’s squad, led by Dan McFarland. However, in a turn of events, Ulster stunned Leinster with a victory in adverse weather conditions.

Ulster’s Remarkable Victory Over Leinster

Despite challenging weather and a full house at the RDS Arena, Ulster managed to secure a remarkable 22-21 victory over Leinster. This feat marked Leinster’s first defeat in 10 games and Ulster’s third win in 22 visits to the RDS Arena. A standout performance came from Billy Burns, Ulster’s out-half, who executed three perfect first-half kicks, setting up tries for Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale. Nick Timoney scored two tries, and John Cooney contributed two conversions and a penalty goal for Ulster. Despite a strong offense from Leinster, Ulster’s defense held strong and secured the win, setting a confident tone for their upcoming match against Toulouse.

Rugby
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

