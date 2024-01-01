en English
Rugby

Ex-Scotland Rugby Captain Stuart Hogg Announces New Romance with ‘World’s Sexiest Jockey’ Leonna Mayor

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Ex-Scotland Rugby Captain Stuart Hogg Announces New Romance with 'World's Sexiest Jockey' Leonna Mayor

Former Scotland rugby captain, Stuart Hogg, has publicly announced his new relationship with Leonna Mayor, a TV host and former jockey, via an Instagram post as they rang in the New Year together. This surprising revelation comes on the heels of Hogg’s separation from his wife, Gillian, and just months after the birth of their fourth child.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The announcement of Hogg’s new romance, which swiftly followed his separation, has reportedly devastated Gillian. The couple, who shared a home in Hawick, Scotland, had been the topic of neighborhood speculation about their marriage’s status before the official confirmation of their separation. The details surrounding the inception of Hogg’s relationship with Mayor remain unclear.

A Glance at Hogg’s Rugby Career

Hogg, who hung his boots earlier this year, had an illustrious rugby career. He donned the Scotland jersey 100 times and played 11 Tests for the Lions, leading both teams as captain. Apart from his national duties, Hogg also played for the Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs. In a thank you note, Hogg expressed gratitude towards his family for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Mayor’s Journey from the Racecourse to Fame

Mayor, dubbed the ‘world’s sexiest jockey,’ had a successful career with 32 race wins between 2009 and 2013 before retiring due to an ankle injury. She gained additional fame after posing for a photoshoot for Zoo magazine. Mayor’s new relationship with Hogg marked her entry into the public eye once again.

The circumstances and timing of Hogg’s new relationship announcement, so soon after the birth of his fourth child and separation from Gillian, have stirred controversy and heartbreak, casting a long shadow over the joy of welcoming a New Year.

Rugby
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

