Rugby

Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Dane Chisholm, the 33-year-old former Melbourne Storm player and French international, has announced his retirement from professional rugby league. With a career spanning over a decade, Chisholm has been a notable force in the National Rugby League (NRL), leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Beginnings and International Achievements

Chisholm began his NRL career with Melbourne Storm in 2011, a journey that saw him playing for several teams including Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers, and Keighley Cougars. He also earned four caps playing for France, a nod to his family heritage.

Highlights and Impact

Chisholm’s career was punctuated by significant achievements. During his time with Bradford Bulls, he scored 28 tries and kicked 135 goals in 43 appearances. A loan to Featherstone Rovers turned into a permanent move, where he achieved 28 tries and 146 goals in 54 games. Chisholm’s impact in these teams was unquestionable, showcasing his skill and playing a pivotal role in their strategies.

End of an Era

The former Melbourne Storm player ended his career at Featherstone, having played six games in the last season. His departure from the team was part of a larger roster change for the club after they missed promotion to the Super League. It was a fitting end for Chisholm, who announced his retirement on social media, expressing gratitude for the friendships, travel opportunities, and family moments his career provided.

While the world of professional rugby bids farewell to Dane Chisholm, the impact of his presence in the sport remains. With an illustrious career marked by moments of brilliance, his journey serves as inspiration for future generations of rugby players. As Chisholm moves on to the next phase of his life, his story serves as a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the spirit of sport.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

