Billy Vunipola’s Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?

Billy Vunipola, the seasoned number eight for England’s rugby team, is reportedly in talks with Suntory Sungoliath, a Japanese club, for a potential move. This development comes on the back of Vunipola’s limited role in the 2023 World Cup where he was relegated to the bench, starting only a single game and making fleeting appearances as a substitute.

Not a Priority for England

Vunipola was the only specialist number eight from England chosen for the tournament held in France. Despite his limited role, he has been offered a new contract with his current club, Saracens. However, financial restrictions within England’s top-tier league could influence the veteran’s decision.

Uncertain Future at England RFU

Adding to the uncertainty, it seems improbable that Vunipola will be offered one of the new ‘hybrid’ contracts from the England RFU, which are worth up to £150,000. This is largely due to him not being seen as a pivotal player in head coach Steve Borthwick’s future plans. Ben Earl was preferred over Vunipola in the back of the scrum during the World Cup, signaling a potential shift in strategy.

Disciplinary Issues

Further fuelling the speculation of a move, Vunipola has recently received a four-match ban after admitting to foul play, although it did not meet the red card threshold. As a result, he will be ineligible to participate in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, having already completed it in 2022.

In the increasingly competitive world of rugby, Vunipola’s potential move to Japan could mark a significant turning point in his career, as well as a shift in the power dynamics within the sport. As the story unfolds, rugby fans worldwide will be keeping a close watch.