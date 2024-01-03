en English
Rugby

Billy Vunipola’s Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Billy Vunipola’s Potential Move to Japan: A Turning Point in His Rugby Career?

Billy Vunipola, the seasoned number eight for England’s rugby team, is reportedly in talks with Suntory Sungoliath, a Japanese club, for a potential move. This development comes on the back of Vunipola’s limited role in the 2023 World Cup where he was relegated to the bench, starting only a single game and making fleeting appearances as a substitute.

Not a Priority for England

Vunipola was the only specialist number eight from England chosen for the tournament held in France. Despite his limited role, he has been offered a new contract with his current club, Saracens. However, financial restrictions within England’s top-tier league could influence the veteran’s decision.

Uncertain Future at England RFU

Adding to the uncertainty, it seems improbable that Vunipola will be offered one of the new ‘hybrid’ contracts from the England RFU, which are worth up to £150,000. This is largely due to him not being seen as a pivotal player in head coach Steve Borthwick’s future plans. Ben Earl was preferred over Vunipola in the back of the scrum during the World Cup, signaling a potential shift in strategy.

Disciplinary Issues

Further fuelling the speculation of a move, Vunipola has recently received a four-match ban after admitting to foul play, although it did not meet the red card threshold. As a result, he will be ineligible to participate in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, having already completed it in 2022.

In the increasingly competitive world of rugby, Vunipola’s potential move to Japan could mark a significant turning point in his career, as well as a shift in the power dynamics within the sport. As the story unfolds, rugby fans worldwide will be keeping a close watch.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

