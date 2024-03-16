Bermuda Gears Up for Rugby Americas North Tournaments in Mexico This July

Bermuda is set to showcase its rugby prowess at the upcoming Rugby Americas North Men’s Under-19 and Senior Women’s tournaments. Scheduled to take place at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico's Deportivo Alfredo Harp Helu grounds starting July 10, this event promises to be a significant highlight for the island's rugby scene. With both competition brackets featuring 15-a-side format matches, the tournaments will see teams from across the region battling it out for supremacy and valuable World Rugby ranking points.

Anticipation Builds for Historic Tournament

The combined tournament is not just a display of athletic talent but marks an important milestone for the region’s Senior Women’s 15 A-side rugby. For the first time, the competition will conclude in full, 80-minute international matches for all teams, a development welcomed by players and officials alike. Niall Brooks, the RAN general manager, expressed delight over hosting the Men’s U19s and Senior Women’s XVs in Mexico, acknowledging the country's past successes in supporting rugby events. This year's tournament is set to further the development of women's rugby, with World Rugby ranking points at stake for the senior women's teams.

Mexico's Commitment to Rugby Growth

Ernesto Sainz, president of the Mexican Rugby Federation, highlighted the honor of being chosen as the tournament's host. He emphasized the importance of competition for the athletes of the region and the role of such events in developing rugby structures both locally and internationally. The enthusiasm from all regional unions and the local community in Mexico underscores the collective effort to advance rugby across the Americas. This commitment is a testament to the sport's growing popularity and the increasing opportunities for athletes in the region.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

This year’s Rugby Americas North tournaments provide a crucial platform for emerging talent from Bermuda and beyond. As teams prepare for the five-day event, the focus is not only on winning but on the broader impact of these matches on the sport's development. The concurrent play of matches from each tournament ensures a packed schedule of rugby action, promising exciting competition and meaningful advancement for the sport in the Americas. Bermuda's participation, in particular, is keenly anticipated, with hopes high for a strong performance from both the under-19 contingent and the senior women's team.

As the tournament approaches, the anticipation among players, officials, and fans is palpable. This event represents a significant opportunity for the region's rugby community to come together, compete at a high level, and contribute to the sport's growth. With the historic inclusion of full-length matches for the senior women's teams, this year's Rugby Americas North tournaments in Mexico are set to be a landmark moment in the development of rugby across the Americas.