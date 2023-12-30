en English
Rugby

Ben Foden’s Holiday Season: Family Bonding and Anticipation of New Beginnings

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
Former England rugby sensation, Ben Foden, is making the most of the holiday season, relishing his role as a father and creating memories with his children in the United States. Alongside his wife, Jackie, Ben has been painting a picture of familial bliss, sharing delightful moments with his children – Aoife and Tadgh, from his previous marriage to Una Healy, and their half-sibling Farrah.

Family Festivities

The family’s recent escapades have been nothing short of adventurous. From a visit to a bustling children’s play park to an exhilarating night at a Medieval theme park in New Jersey, the Fodens have been soaking up the festive spirit. The theme park visit, in particular, was an eventful affair, complete with jousting and battle re-enactments – a unique blend of education and entertainment.

Anticipating New Beginnings

The holiday season has brought more than just festive cheer for the Fodens. Ben and Jackie recently shared the joyous news of expecting their second child together, a silver lining after the heartache of three previous miscarriages. In an interview with OK! magazine, Jackie expressed a blend of excitement and cautious optimism about the pregnancy. The couple further shared this joy with their children, presenting a heartfelt video of the kids witnessing their future sibling’s 30-week scan.

Una Healy’s Subdued Festivities

Meanwhile, Una Healy, Ben’s ex-wife, and mother of Aoife and Tadgh, has chosen to keep a low profile during this holiday season. Rather than sharing family moments, Una has been posting elegant photos from a recent photoshoot, adding a touch of glamour to her Christmas celebrations.

Rugby United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

