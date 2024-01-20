Rugby World Honors Late Legend JPR Williams: A Derby Day Tribute

In a poignant tribute to the late rugby great JPR Williams, over 1,500 spectators convened at Bridgend Ravens' Brewery Field. The occasion was not just a match against Pontypridd, but also an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of a club hero whose impact transcended the boundaries of rugby.

A Nostalgic Homage

The event was steeped in nostalgia and respect for JPR Williams, who bid adieu to the world earlier this month. The club honored him with numerous tributes, the most symbolic of which was the retirement of his number 15 shirt. The late legend's grandchildren had the honor of presenting the match ball, adding a profoundly personal touch to the homage.

Emotions Run High

The tribute was not confined to the field alone. Former players and teammates, including Welsh icons Gerald Davies and Gareth Davies, participated in a moment of silence followed by applause. The day was intensely emotional, with club officials, fans, and former teammates reminiscing about JPR's contribution to the club and Welsh rugby. Tales of his competitive spirit and extraordinary toughness, including an iconic moment from 1978 when he returned to the field stitched up after an injury against the All Blacks, were shared.

The Match: A Fitting Tribute

As for the game itself, it was a nail-biter. Bridgend emerged victorious with a 15-13 scoreline, a result marked by four successful penalty kicks and a missed kick by Pontypridd in the dying moments. The game was a fitting tribute to JPR, a player known for his resilience and never-say-die spirit. A special retro 1980s match day programme, including a tribute from former Lions teammate Sir Ian McGeechan, was also a highlight of the day.

The event was not just a celebration of JPR as a rugby player, but also as a family man and an individual who profoundly influenced those around him. The day served as a poignant reminder of the void left by his departure, but also the enduring legacy he leaves behind.