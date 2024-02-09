Rugby Stars Rally for Rowcroft Hospice's 'The Big Tackle' Fundraiser

In a demonstration of solidarity and support, six renowned rugby players are rallying behind Rowcroft Hospice's fundraising event, 'The Big Tackle.' Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith, Henry Slade, Ellis Genge, and Jonny Gray are urging people to participate in the eight-mile walking challenge, set to take place in South Devon on March 9.

A March of Unity

The event, previously known as 'The Male Trail,' is more than just a walk. It's a rallying cry for unity, a call to action, and an opportunity to make a difference. The walk commences at Torquay Rugby Club, with participants encouraged to form teams and sign up by March 4.

Upon completion of the walk, participants can look forward to a well-deserved free pint, pasty, and a screening of the Six Nations rugby match between England and Ireland. The event is open to individuals over the age of eight, with a registration fee of £28 (or £20 for those under 18) and a minimum fundraising or donation goal of £20.

Tackling Grief and Bereavement

Beyond the physical challenge, 'The Big Tackle' aims to foster conversations about men's grief and bereavement, topics often shrouded in silence. The rugby stars are using their influence to break down these barriers, appearing in videos on Rowcroft's social media platforms to promote the event and encourage open discussions.

Owen Farrell, one of the event's prominent supporters, expressed his motivation for getting involved: "It's important to talk about grief and bereavement. This event is a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds for Rowcroft Hospice, which does incredible work in supporting patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families."

A Team Effort

The event is made possible through the support of sponsors WBW Solicitors, Torbay Clearance Services, and Bays Brewery, as well as the backing of Torquay Rugby Club. Their collective efforts ensure that the funds raised can provide vital care for patients and bereavement support for their families and carers.

Rowcroft Hospice's Chief Executive, Mark Hawkins, expressed his gratitude for the rugby players' involvement: "We're incredibly grateful to Owen, Maro, Marcus, Henry, Ellis, and Jonny for their support. Their involvement will undoubtedly help raise the profile of 'The Big Tackle' and encourage more people to get involved."

As the countdown to 'The Big Tackle' begins, the rugby stars, Rowcroft Hospice, and the event's sponsors stand united in their mission to raise funds and awareness. With each step taken, they hope to tackle not just the eight-mile course, but also the stigma surrounding men's grief and bereavement.

The event serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most significant challenges aren't on the rugby field. They're in life's everyday struggles, where the real heroes are those who provide care, support, and a shoulder to lean on.

On March 9, South Devon will echo with the footsteps of those participating in 'The Big Tackle,' each stride a testament to their commitment to making a difference. For Rowcroft Hospice, the rugby stars, and the communities they serve, it's a day that promises to be more than just a walk in the park.