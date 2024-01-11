en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official

As social media platforms become more integrated into our daily lives, they also serve as a stage for public figures to share their personal milestones. In the latest news from the world of rugby, renowned NRLW player, Jessica Sergis, 26, and her beau, Tommy Talau, 23, have confirmed their romantic relationship by going ‘Instagram official’.

Romantic Confirmation Through Social Media

The photo, posted by Sergis on her Instagram account, portrays an intimate moment between the couple, reminiscent of the classic scene from the 1990 film ‘Ghost’, featuring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. The picture shows Sergis affectionately kissing Talau on the cheek while they are engaging in a pottery activity. This subtle yet public acknowledgment of their relationship received a warm response from her followers, including her former Roosters teammate Leianne Tufuga, who commented ‘Soft launch’.

A Supportive Response

In addition to the overwhelming approval from followers, Sergis also liked comments that expressed support for the new couple. It is evident that the lovebirds have garnered the approval of their fans and fellow players alike. On his part, Talau shared pictures of his rigorous training sessions and a photo of Sergis in a bikini, which hinted at their budding romance before they made it official.

Overcoming Challenges Together

The confirmation of their relationship comes after a challenging year for Sergis, who had to battle a persistent foot injury throughout 2023. At one point, she even contemplated the removal of her toe if last year’s surgery did not resolve the issue. Despite these trials, Sergis remains a force to be reckoned with in the rugby world, having signed with the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2027 and previously winning the Dally M NRLW Player of the Year Award. Talau, formerly of the West Tigers, recently inked a deal to join Manly, marking a new chapter in both their professional and personal lives.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 mins ago
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
In a significant shakeup within the Formula 1 paddock, Guenther Steiner has been ousted from his position as team principal of Haas F1. The decision comes following a disagreement between Steiner and Gene Haas, the outfit’s owner. Steiner, who has been at the helm since the team’s inception, was instrumental in shaping Haas F1 into
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
47 mins ago
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
50 mins ago
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
10 mins ago
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
45 mins ago
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
46 mins ago
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
8 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
8 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
8 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
9 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
9 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
10 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
10 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
10 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
11 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app