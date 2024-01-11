Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official

As social media platforms become more integrated into our daily lives, they also serve as a stage for public figures to share their personal milestones. In the latest news from the world of rugby, renowned NRLW player, Jessica Sergis, 26, and her beau, Tommy Talau, 23, have confirmed their romantic relationship by going ‘Instagram official’.

Romantic Confirmation Through Social Media

The photo, posted by Sergis on her Instagram account, portrays an intimate moment between the couple, reminiscent of the classic scene from the 1990 film ‘Ghost’, featuring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. The picture shows Sergis affectionately kissing Talau on the cheek while they are engaging in a pottery activity. This subtle yet public acknowledgment of their relationship received a warm response from her followers, including her former Roosters teammate Leianne Tufuga, who commented ‘Soft launch’.

A Supportive Response

In addition to the overwhelming approval from followers, Sergis also liked comments that expressed support for the new couple. It is evident that the lovebirds have garnered the approval of their fans and fellow players alike. On his part, Talau shared pictures of his rigorous training sessions and a photo of Sergis in a bikini, which hinted at their budding romance before they made it official.

Overcoming Challenges Together

The confirmation of their relationship comes after a challenging year for Sergis, who had to battle a persistent foot injury throughout 2023. At one point, she even contemplated the removal of her toe if last year’s surgery did not resolve the issue. Despite these trials, Sergis remains a force to be reckoned with in the rugby world, having signed with the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2027 and previously winning the Dally M NRLW Player of the Year Award. Talau, formerly of the West Tigers, recently inked a deal to join Manly, marking a new chapter in both their professional and personal lives.