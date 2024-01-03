Rugby Star Makazole Mapimpi Romantically Linked to Influencer Sasha De Sousa: A Look Into Their Lives

The South African rugby scene has found its new favorite topic in Sasha De Sousa, a successful business manager from Eswatini and a social media influencer. She has recently been romantically linked with Makazole Mapimpi, a rugby star who plays for the Sharks in Durban and is originally from the Eastern Cape. While the details of their relationship remain private, this development has sparked a wave of interest among fans and followers alike.

Sasha De Sousa: The Woman Behind the Name

Born and raised in neighboring Eswatini, Sasha De Sousa is a woman of many talents. She is the Managing Director of the Flowershop Eswatini and also manages the Liyandza Family Trust. Prior to these roles, she held a managerial position at Dups Holdings in Manzini. In addition to her business acumen, De Sousa is also a content creator known by her online moniker, SwaziSoil.

De Sousa’s pursuit of higher education took her overseas to Fayetteville, North Carolina. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Methodist University, with a concentration in club and resort management, further cementing her credentials in the hospitality industry.

Makazole Mapimpi: The Rugby Star

Mapimpi, one of South Africa’s most eligible bachelors, is a beloved figure on and off the field. Known for his swift moves and strategic plays, he has been a vital part of the Sharks team in Durban. Beyond his prowess on the field, Mapimpi is also admired for his positivity and resilience. He has often spoken about transforming any negativity he encounters into a source of motivation, inspiring his teammates and fans alike.

Mapimpi’s gratitude for his fans’ support is palpable, especially during the Rugby World Cup squad announcement where he received a standing ovation. This love from his fans fuels his drive to work harder and reciprocate the support shown to him.

A Private Affair in the Public Eye

While their relationship is a topic of public intrigue, Mapimpi and De Sousa have chosen to keep their personal lives private. Their individual successes and the mutual respect they share for each other’s accomplishments have only heightened the public’s curiosity. As their story unfolds, it seems the South African rugby scene and its fans are in for an interesting ride.