Rugby Star Jodie Ounsley Joins Gladiators as First Deaf Gladiator

The iconic '90s television show Gladiators has made a triumphant return to BBC One, showcasing a new team of superhuman athletes that includes a groundbreaking member, Fury, also known as Jodie Ounsley. Ounsley is not just an accomplished rugby union player but also the first deaf Gladiator in the history of the show.

A Gladiator with an Illustrious Athletic Background

Born in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, Ounsley has a decorated athletic career. She is a four-time junior world coal carrying champion and a five-time sprint champion at the Deaf Athletics Championship. Her achievements also include a gold medal at the British Open Brazilian jiu-jitsu finals and the coveted title of Deaf Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

Ounsley's Superpower: Overcoming Adversity

Ounsley was born prematurely and lost her hearing due to medication. However, this adversity did not hinder her trajectory. She received a cochlear implant at a young age, which she aptly refers to as her 'superpower'. Overcoming a knee condition in her teens, Ounsley's rugby journey includes playing for the Yorkshire under-15s, Exeter Chiefs Women, and Sale Sharks Women. She was also part of the GB Women's rugby sevens provisional squad for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

A Gladiator's Connection to the Past

Standing at 5ft 7ins, Fury believes her rugby experience will serve her well in the show's new game 'The Ring.' Ounsley has a personal connection to Gladiators, as her father was a contender in a previous series. This connection makes the show a significant part of her family's story. The show, hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, can be enjoyed on Saturdays at 5.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.