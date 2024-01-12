en English
Fiji

Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates

Waisale Serevi, a legendary figure in Fiji’s rugby history, has announced his interest in taking up a coaching role for either the Flying Fijians or the Fijiana rugby teams. Both teams currently have vacant coaching positions. Serevi, whose rugby career spanned nearly two decades, is a highly respected figure in the Fiji sevens team and presently serves as a full-time rugby coach in the United States.

Victory for PNG Pepes

In the Hong Kong Four Nations tournament, the Papua New Guinea Pepes team clinched a win against Hong Kong. This victory keeps their hopes alive for the finals. Having previously defeated the Philippines, the Pepes are now geared up to face off against Brunei.

HSBC Sevens World Series Campaigns Kick-off

In another segment of the rugby sevens, Tonga and Papua New Guinea have set off their campaigns to secure spots in the HSBC Sevens World Series at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Dubai. Tonga shares a group with Japan, Chile, and Portugal, whereas Papua New Guinea finds itself grouped with Uruguay, Hong Kong, and Georgia.

Inaugural Tonga Women’s Rugby Tournament

Adding to the excitement in the region, the inaugural Tonga women’s rugby tournament has begun in Nuku’alofa. The tournament has drawn local and international teams alike, and national team selections are up for grabs.

Leadership Changes and Funding Boosts

In a significant development, Mosese Rauluni has been appointed as the new head coach of the Fijiana Drua, taking over from Inoke Male. Meanwhile, the Fiji Sports Commission has granted a generous FJ$102,000 to the Fiji Hockey Federation. This funding aims to support the teams’ participation in the Hockey 5s World Cup campaign in Oman.

Vanuatu Footballers Sign with Australian Club

Lastly, in a move that reinforces the cross-continental appeal of sports, two Vanuatu footballers, Azariah Soromon and Jeffrey Tasso, have signed with the Adelaide-based Western Strikers Football Club. The duo plans to return in time for the Oceania Nations Cup.

0
Fiji Rugby Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Fiji

