Rugby League Scores Major Broadcast Deals, Expanding Global Reach

In a monumental stride forward for rugby league, Rugby League Commercial (RLC) has unveiled a series of groundbreaking broadcast deals, set to propel the sport into unprecedented global recognition. As of the 2024 season, the Super League will be accessible across five continents, thanks to strategic partnerships with major broadcasters worldwide.

RLC's Global Broadcast Domination

The recently established RLC, tasked with the commercial future of rugby league in England, has successfully negotiated six international broadcast agreements for the 2024 Super League season. This expansion will see the Super League reach fans in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Africa, France, Spain, and the Caribbean.

Among the key partnerships are those with Fox Sports, NITV, Rogers Media, Premier Sports Asia, and ESPN Africa. Domestically, the BBC and Sky Sports will continue to play pivotal roles in delivering the sport to a wider audience. Notably, the new deals will result in up to 15 live matches on the BBC each season, while Sky Sports will broadcast every single match.

SuperLeague+: The Dawn of a New Era

In a bid to create a seamless viewing experience for fans across the globe, RLC has launched SuperLeague+, a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Starting in 2024, SuperLeague+ will provide live and on-demand access to all Super League games, except those in Australia.

This innovative streaming service will ensure that fans worldwide can stay connected to their favorite teams and players, no matter where they reside. The subscription model will also contribute to the sport's overall growth, providing a sustainable revenue stream for RLC and its partners.

A Triumph for Rugby League's Commercial Success

The strategic partnership with IMG has been instrumental in securing these broadcast deals, highlighting the growing commercial success of rugby league. By increasing viewership and player participation, RLC aims to elevate the sport's profile and solidify its place in the global sports landscape.

As the 2024 Super League season approaches, fans can eagerly anticipate the unparalleled access to their beloved sport, brought to them by the tireless efforts of Rugby League Commercial and its partners. The future of rugby league is undoubtedly bright, and its potential for growth seems boundless.

In summary: Rugby League Commercial's recent broadcast deals and the launch of SuperLeague+ promise an exciting future for the sport, as it expands its reach across five continents. With unparalleled access to live matches and on-demand content, fans worldwide can look forward to a new era of rugby league entertainment.