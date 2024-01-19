Rugby Australia Appoints Joe Schmidt as New Coach Amidst World Cup Performance Review

In the wake of a disheartening World Cup performance, Rugby Australia has instated a new era of leadership, appointing New Zealand-born Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies' head coach. The announcement coincides with the completion of an external review into the team's World Cup performance, led by former Wallabies Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, alongside consultant Darlene Harrison.

A Fresh Perspective

Phil Waugh, the CEO of Rugby Australia, has assured that the findings of the review are fresh, and the board, along with the executive team, are currently determining the suitable manner to disclose insights, ensuring the confidentiality of the information provided during the review process. This move aims to understand the reasons behind the team's premature exit from the tournament in France.

Joe Schmidt's Vision for Wallabies

Schmidt, a former Ireland coach with a noteworthy track record of success, has signed a contract through to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour. His appointment is viewed as a strategic endeavor to realign Australian Rugby and prepare for forthcoming tours. Schmidt's primary focus is to build a path forward for the team following a challenging period, especially in light of the World Cup campaign.

Administrative Changes and Future Plans

Schmidt's appointment comes amidst an administrative change that saw Eddie Jones step down from his role and Dan Herbert become chairman. Additionally, Peter Horne has been appointed the high-performance boss, and David Nucifora, a former high-performance chief alongside Schmidt for Ireland, has rejoined the team. Schmidt plans to visit Super Rugby clubs and familiarize himself with the players ahead of Wales's tour in July. While acknowledging the significance of early success, he also understands that a coach's performance is fundamentally judged on outcomes.