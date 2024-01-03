en English
Africa

Rugby Africa Seeks Skilled Volunteers for Various Roles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
Rugby Africa, the continent’s rugby governing body, has opened its doors for skilled volunteers to join the Office of the President in a myriad of roles. These positions range from Director of Projects, Head of Government Relations, Communication Advisor, to Directors of Marketing, Digital Marketing, Sponsorship and Partnerships. The organization is also seeking a Public Policy Advisor and an Interpreter for English-French communication.

A Call for Volunteerism

The positions offered are remote and unpaid, requiring a minimum time commitment of two days per week for at least three months. The Interpreter role, however, demands an increased commitment of eight hours per week. All the positions offer a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of rugby in Africa. The roles are designed to be flexible, allowing volunteers to be based anywhere in the world.

Expenses Covered, Applications Open

While the positions are unpaid, all expenses incurred during the tenure will be covered by Rugby Africa. The organization has set a deadline of January 30, 2024, for all applications. This move marks a significant effort by Rugby Africa to infuse fresh ideas and strategies into its operations, as it continues to expand the reach of rugby across the continent.

Driving Rugby Growth in Africa

Rugby Africa operates under the umbrella of World Rugby and comprises 39 member unions. Its primary mandate is organizing competitions and promoting rugby across Africa. In recent times, the sport has seen substantial growth in several African nations, namely Ghana, Nigeria, and Zambia. This recruitment drive is yet another step to further bolster this growth and foster a rich rugby culture in Africa.

Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

