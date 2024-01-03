Rudiger’s Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca

Football matches hold their own suspense, and the recent clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca was no exception. Centre-back Antonio Rudiger emerged as the hero for Real Madrid, breaking the 0-0 deadlock with his first goal of the season in the 78th minute.

Rudiger’s Decisive Intervention

With a powerful header from a corner, Rudiger scored the only goal of the match, finally breaking the resistance of a resilient Mallorca defence. The goal came from a corner kick delivered by Luka Modric, which Rudiger intercepted with a potent header. The breakthrough was a relief for Real Madrid, which had been struggling to create clear chances against a determined Mallorca side.

Mallorca’s Resilient Display

Mallorca, despite the loss, had a commendable performance against Real Madrid. The team hit the woodwork twice, keeping the Madrid side on their toes. The defence put up by Mallorca was notably resilient, managing to keep the match goalless until Rudiger’s intervention.

Missed Opportunities and Stellar Saves

Vinicius Junior, who was returning from an injury, nearly found the net for Real Madrid but was denied by Mallorca’s goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. Rajkovic pulled off a superb save in the first half, denying Real Madrid a scoring opportunity.

The victory has extended Real Madrid’s unbeaten league run to 13 games, moving them to 48 points, three ahead of Girona. Looking forward, Real Madrid is set to face Arandina, a fifth-tier club, in the first round of the Spanish Cup, followed by a clash with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.