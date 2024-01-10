en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Rudiger’s Goal Secures Real Madrid’s Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Rudiger’s Goal Secures Real Madrid’s Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid’s defender, Antonio Rudiger, etched his name in the annals of Supercopa de Espana history with a crucial goal in a thrilling 5-3 victory against Atletico Madrid. The German international’s contribution was decisive in ensuring Real Madrid’s berth in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Rudiger’s Playful Antics

Beyond the intensity of the match, Rudiger’s playful behavior stood out. The defender grabbed the attention of fans and fellow players alike when he cheekily grabbed Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata’s nipple. A moment that sparked a humorous exchange between the two, harking back to their history as teammates at Chelsea.

Revisiting Chelsea Days

Both Rudiger and Morata shared a successful stint at Chelsea, where they clinched the FA Cup in the 2017/18 season. Morata departed Chelsea in 2020, while Rudiger remained, adding the Champions League to his trophy haul. Their shared history lent an additional layer of intrigue during the Super Cup match.

Looking Ahead: Barcelona or Osasuna?

With their victory, Real Madrid now has a shot at another trophy, awaiting the winner of the other semi-final between Barcelona and Osasuna. The Spanish Super Cup, unique for including both LaLiga runners-up and Copa del Rey finalists, promises a challenging final.

Upcoming Matches: More Madrid Derbies

The football calendar sees Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid going head-to-head twice more within a month, once in the Copa del Rey and once in LaLiga. For Atletico Madrid, currently outside the top four, the league match presents an opportunity to challenge Real Madrid, who are tied for points with Girona at the top of the table.

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
48 mins ago
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
In an intriguing turn of events, legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has endorsed Karim Benzema, the current striker for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, as a potential signing for Arsenal during the January transfer window. Wenger’s comments revive memories of his previous interest in Benzema, a time when the French striker was in
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
The Black Stars Make a Stylish Statement with Traditional Kente Cloth
4 hours ago
The Black Stars Make a Stylish Statement with Traditional Kente Cloth
Shabana FC Appoints Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo as New Head Coach Amid Relegation Struggles
4 hours ago
Shabana FC Appoints Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo as New Head Coach Amid Relegation Struggles
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
50 mins ago
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
50 mins ago
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
1 hour ago
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
1 min
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
1 min
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
2 mins
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
2 mins
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
3 mins
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
4 mins
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
5 mins
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
5 mins
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
6 mins
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app